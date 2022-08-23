comscore WhatsApp group admins will now be able to delete any message from the chat
WhatsApp to now let group admin delete any message from the chat

When a message is deleted for everyone in the group, all other group participants can see that a certain group admin has deleted the message.

After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on its latest beta for iOS update, Meta-owned WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message in the group. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out ability to view status updates within the chat list for some users

The feature has only been rolled out to some lucky beta testers, so it will take some time before reaching all other accounts, reports WABetaInfo. “If you are a group admin and you cannot delete messages sent from other participants, please wait for a future update because more activations will be following over the coming weeks,” the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

The report mentioned that it is a significant feature for group admins because they can finally moderate their WhatsApp groups better. Also Read - WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

Recently, the platform started rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list for iOS users.

The beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. It has been released to certain beta testers, and therefore, it is still not available to everyone.

–IANS

  Published Date: August 23, 2022 11:16 AM IST
