News

WhatsApp to offer multi-device support in new WhatsApp Beta Web

Apps

WhatsApp is looking to offer multi-device support for WhatsApp Web Beta users. According to a new report, up to four devices can be connected at once.

whatsapp-multi-calling-web-wabetainfo

Image Source: WABetaInfo

It is already known that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support which will allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time without the need for an active internet connection on the main device. A new report suggests that WhatsApp is working to bring the feature as part of WhatsApp Web Beta for users to try it. Also Read - WhatsApp privacy policy updated: Accept it or account will be deleted

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could possibly offer the multi-device feature to WhatsApp Web Beta users. The website put out a screenshot of how the new option to join the WhatsApp Web Beta will look like when it is ready. Do note that the feature is under development and is not available to anyone as of now. There is no word on when WhatsApp plans to release the feature. Also Read - How to manually check whether your WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted

“WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer a public beta for WhatsApp Web in order to let the user try the new experience to use WhatsApp without keeping your phone connected,” WABetaInfo noted in its report. Also Read - WhatsApp saw the highest number of calls made on New Year's Eve

The report revealed that there will a new option to join the beta in the Settings menu of WhatsApp Web on WhatsApp for Android. Users will have the option to link a device, which will let them use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phone connected. Up to four devices can be used at once.

More features will be launched at a later stage, such as the ability to archive and mute chats from a companion device, calling from WhatsApp on a desktop, and the ability to delete messages and chats from a companion device.

Multi-device support for WhatsApp could prove to be useful given as of now, users who log into their WhatsApp account from a new phone, find themselves unable to access the account from the older device. Looks like WhatsApp wants to solve this issue with the new update. WhatsApp will also introduce voice and video calling for its Web version soon, the company has already confirmed. This means users can directly make audio and video calls from WhatsApp Web.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2021 1:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 6, 2021 1:55 PM IST

