WhatsApp to show Status updates in chat list in future update

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to see people's WhatsApp status directly from chats. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development for WhatsApp Desktop, although it will be available for iOS and Android users soon.

Currently, WhatsApp Status updates can only be from the 'Status' tab. With upcoming feature, if anyone from the contact list puts up a status, it will be visible in the main chat list with a green outline around the display picture of the person.

"Another improvement for status updates is coming in a future update of WhatsApp beta," the report said. "If you have an Instagram account, you know that it is also possible to view status updates right within the list of your private chats. Today, we can finally announce that the same feature is also coming to WhatsApp!" it added.

In addition, WhatsApp users will be able to respond to status updates using emoji with the ‘Quick Reactions’ feature. WhatsApp is planning to add 8 new emojis to use as reactions: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

WhatsApp is now working on other important improvements. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support to phones, which will enable you to use the same account on different phones.

The update will bring the new WhatsApp section called “Register Device as Companion,” with a description explaining that the feature will allow you to use WhatsApp on another device. In addition, you may need to scan a QR code with your primary WhatsApp device. WABetaInfo says that the app will also let you link an Android tablet as a secondary device in the future.

App recently announced a handful of new features coming to the app, such as Reactions, group polls, voice calls with up to 32 people. This was a major upgrade from the 8-member limit. In order to accommodate the members, WhatsApp will be changing the how the call participants will be showed on screen. WhatApp is using the waveform graphics to label different members.