WhatsApp to soon allow you to transfer chats to another number

WhatsApp seems quite interested in improving the chat transfer process for its billion users. The messaging app has been rumoured to make chat transfers between multiple devices easy and as an extension to the same, it might introduce another capability.

It might soon let people move chats to another WhatsApp number, which can make things a lot smoother for the people. Here's what it is all about.

WhatsApp chat migration between two numbers

As suggested that WaBetaInfo, which is known for leaking the upcoming WhatsApp features has suggested that the Facebook-owned platform is currently testing the feature for both Android and iOS.

With this, people will be able to transfer their WhatsApp chats to a different number but there will be one caveat. Firstly, users won’t be able to transfer chats at any time they want. This can only happen if they are switching to a new phone. Apart from the messages, media will also be a part of the transfer process.

This will acts as a relief for people as presently WhatsApp only allows for a chat backup if the number associated with the account is the same.

The new functionality will be in addition to an upcoming WhatsApp feature that will enable easy chat migration between Android and iOS. Yet again, this will solve one of the major problems users face as they can’t retain their messages if they switch from Android to iOS or vice-versa.

A new detail also emerged regarding the same, which hinted at the ability to sync the chats. This would mean that people will be able to sync a WhatsApp account on different devices to maintain the flow and ease of usage.

All these features are expected to be a part of the bigger multi-device support feature, which will allow people to use a WhatsApp account on multiple devices (up to four) at the same time.

However, there’s no word on when these features will be available to the users. By the looks of it, they might arrive soon.

We will keep you posted on the same. So, stay tuned.