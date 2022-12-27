WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31

WhatsApp routinely ends support for older Android smartphones and iPhones. These devices are usually old and outdated devices that have long stopped receiving regular software and security updates and are no longer secure enough to use. As is customary, WhatsApp is ending support for a whole bunch of devices this year as well. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives on Xiaomi smartphones: Check if your phone will get the update

According to a report by GizChina, this year’s list includes around 50 smartphones including the ones from companies such as Samsung, Apple, Sony and Huawei. The report says that WhatsApp will stop working for a total of 49 devices starting December 31, 2022. First, the Meta-owned messaging app will stop releasing new features, features updates and bug fixes for these smartphones. After some time, the company will completely end support for these smartphones. Once that happens, users of these smartphones will no longer be able to send messages or make audio or video calls using WhatsApp’s platform. Also Read - Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more

If you are using a somewhat dated smartphone, and you are wondering if WhatsApp will stop working on your smartphones starting December 31, here is a comprehensive list for your reference. Also Read - Samsung planning to launch Galaxy S22 FE in 2023: Report

All the smartphones that WhatsApp will stop supporting starting December 31

Apple

— Apple iPhone 5

— Apple iPhone 5c

Samsung

— Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

— Samsung Galaxy Core

— Samsung Galaxy S2

— Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

— Samsung Galaxy Trend II

— Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

— Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony

— Sony Xperia Arc S

— Sony Xperia miro

— Sony Xperia Neo L

LG

— LG Enact

— LG Lucid 2

— LG Optimus 4X HD

— LG Optimus F3

— LG Optimus F3Q

— LG Optimus F5

— LG Optimus F6

— LG Optimus F7

— LG Optimus L2 II

— LG Optimus L3 II

— LG Optimus L3 II Dual

— LG Optimus L4 II

— LG Optimus L4 II Dual

— LG Optimus L5

— LG Optimus L5 Dual

— LG Optimus L5 II

— LG Optimus L7

— LG Optimus L7 II

— LG Optimus L7 II Dual

— LG Optimus Nitro HD

Huawei

— Huawei Ascend D

— Huawei Ascend D1

— Huawei Ascend D2

— Huawei Ascend G740

— Huawei Ascend Mate

— Huawei Ascend P1

Others

— Memo ZTE V956

— HTC Desire 500

— Quad XL

— Lenovo A820

— Archos 53 Platinum

— Grand S Flex ZTE

— Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

— Wiko Cink Five

— Wiko Darknight ZT