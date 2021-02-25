WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world today. Owned by social media giant Facebook, WhatsApp turns 12 years old today. Several messaging applications tried hard to take on the likes of WhatsApp but given the user-friendly UI of the platform, almost every other competition platform failed to replace WhatsApp from our g0-to app list. Also Read - Wish to chat with yourself on WhatsApp? Here's how you can with these hacks

As the Facebook-owned messaging platform turns 12 years old, here are five important facts you need to know about WhatsApp. Also Read - Alert! WhatsApp will stop working if you don't accept new privacy policy

5 important facts about WhatsApp

– The messaging platform was founded by former Yahoo employees Brian Acton and Jan Koum back in 2009, and later acquired by Facebook in February 2014. The social media giant is now working on the integration between Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy update FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

– WhatsApp was initially launched 12 years ago to just allow users to share statuses with friends and family members. Later, it evolves as a full-fledged messaging platform followed by a go-to app for video and audio calls. The platform recently extended participants for group calls as well to take on the likes of other services like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more. WhatsApp also launched payment services a few years ago to compete with Google Pay, PhonePe, among others.

– While announcing the completion of 12 years in the business, the messaging platform revealed some important statistics as well. The company revealed that it currently has user base of more than two billion monthly active users who send 100 billion messages.

– WhatsApp also highlighted some statistics related to calls. It stated that the platform connects more than one billion calls on a daily basis. To recall, WhatsApp added voice calling support back in February 2015. It later expanded to video calling in November 2016. Back in 2018 August, the messaging platform introduced group voice and video calling support.

– Last month, the messaging platform updated its privacy policy that revealed more details about what data the company shares with its parent company Facebook. The company has extended the deadline to May 15 from February 8 to accept the new privacy policy.