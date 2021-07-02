comscore WhatsApp may soon ditch the annoying compressed video format on Android
WhatsApp may soon ditch the annoying compressed video format on Android

WhatsApp might soon allow users to send high-quality videos on Android, the messaging app is likely working on real-time waveforms for voice messages.

WhatsApp high-res video

WhatsApp is no doubt one of the most useful and popular messaging apps among users, but the cross-messaging platform has a few caveats. One of them being sending videos in compressed format. While messaging apps with RCS capabilities allow sending high-quality media, WhatsApp seems to have decided to follow the route. Simply to say WhatsApp users might soon be able to send high-res videos to their contacts in the app. Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

As spotted by WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta v2.21.14.6 on Android suggests that will bring the ability to switch the default quality when sending videos. At the moment, the ‘Storage and data’ menu in WhatsApp doesn’t allow customising video preferences. But if one is to consider the screenshots, the issue might get fixed soon. As revealed by the outlet, the latest beta version shows three options that a user can choose from- “Auto”, “Best quality”, and “Data saver”. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out this interesting feature inspired by Instagram

whatsapp, whatsapp high res video, whatsapp video compress, how to send high-res video on whatsapp, whatsapp beta build, whatsapp high quality video, how to send full res video on whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp upcoming feature

Image Source: WABetaInfo

The “Auto” option comes as the recommended choice and seems to automatically send a compressed format of the video over slow data connections. Meanwhile, the second option “Best Quality,” will allow users to send the video in its high-res format which users usually end sending in the attached document format. Android Police notes that with this option users might be able to send a video through the app’s gallery, without a drop in its quality, even if it takes longer to send as compared to the other two options. The last option “Data saver” is said to be ideal for those who want to send videos without losing up monthly data cap. Also Read - 10 most downloaded mobile apps in 2021: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp and more

While WABetaInfo managed to get a hands-on this upcoming feature, there is no definite timeline as to when it will arrive on the stable version of WhatsApp. But given its under development, the Facebook-owned company might provide ‘some level of public access’ for feedback.

On a related note, WhatsApp is also said to be working on real-time waveforms for voice messages on Android. The waveforms will likely appear while playing the voice notes. In addition, the messaging app is also said to add the ability to forward in-app sticker packs on the Android platform. Notably, the feature is already available on iOS.

  Published Date: July 2, 2021 2:02 PM IST

