The secure messaging platform WhatsApp introduces new features almost every other week. The Facebook owned messaging app is now said to be gearing up to release another useful feature that almost each one of us have been waiting for. Let’s take a look at the details here. Also Read - 5 WhatsApp upcoming features for Android users: Get Details

As per a latest report coming from WABetaInfo, a reliable source that reports about everything related to WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging platforms in the world, reveals that disappearing messages in 24-hour format feature is coming soon. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out playback speeds for voice messages for beta users on Android

24-hour Disappearing Messages feature coming soon

The 24-hour disappearing messages feature is currently being tested and should release much sooner than one can expect. The messaging platform hasn’t officially confirmed the coming of the feature yet but considering the rumours, it should, very soon. Also Read - Downloaded WhatsApp Pink virus by mistake? Here's what you can do to fix your phone

For the unaware, WhatsApp offers disappearing messages option but that’s for 7 days. To simplify, individual chats have an option for disappearing messages, which when turned on automatically deletes a particular message after 7 days. This feature was released for users across the world a few months ago.

WhatsApp plans to add a 24-hour format to the existing feature. This means, soon, once the feature is live, users will be able to select the timing when they want a particular message/conversation to get deleted automatically. It is suggested that the 24-hour disappearing messages option will be added in the existing Disappearing Messages tab.

The Disappearing Messages feature is currently available for individual chats only. Some rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the feature will soon release for groups as well.

Other rumours further suggest that Disappearing Messages option will soon be released for images as well. This means, users will soon able to set an image/images to disappearing message so that they get deleted automatically.

Besides this feature, WhatsApp is said to be working on host of more new features including multi-device support, Instagram Reels support, and more.