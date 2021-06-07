WhatsApp upcoming feature Flash Calls will enable quick log-in: Know how it will work

WhatsApp is likely working on a Flash Calls feature that will help users log into the platform quickly. As per the recent finding by the WhatsApp tracker WaBetaInfo, the new Flash Calls feature was spotted in beta version 2.21.11.7. Also Read - How to secretly read deleted WhatsApp messages - 5 simple steps

WhatsApp upcoming feature Flash Calls: How it will work

As explained by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will call your phone number to quickly verify the number. Also Read - WhatsApp voice message playback speeds feature official rollout begins

“Using this automatic verification method, WhatsApp will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, verifying the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number is always different, so there is no way to trick this method, ensuring a safe experience,” the news outlet mentioned. Also Read - 5 upcoming WhatsApp features in 2021: Multi-device support, disappearing mode, and more

The feature is somewhat similar to Telegram where you can choose the option to either get a call or an SMS code to verify your phone number. At the moment, WhatsApp users can log in to the cross-messaging platform only by entering the 6-digit code that is sent via SMS on their phone for verification. The alternate verification method is expected to make the log-in process easy and quick.

For the Flash Calls feature functionality, WhatsApp will ask the user for permission to make and manage calls and access the phone’s log, as per the report. WaBetaInfo notes that WhatsApp won’t use your call history for other purposes, rather it will only compare the last entry from your call history with the phone number that’s supposed to call you and the feature will not be used for other situations. Previous reports have suggested that the Flash Calls feature will be optional and users will get the option to choose for their phone verification. Users will get the chance to select whether to give WhatsApp permission by choosing ‘continue’ or deny by picking the ‘not now’ option. Choosing the second option will revert back to the traditional SMS verification process.

As per WaBetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update. The report claims that it will only be made available on Android, and won’t be implemented on the iOS platform.