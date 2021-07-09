WhatsApp upcoming feature: Large link previews for Android, iOS likely under works

WhatsApp is spotted testing larger link previews in chats for iOS. As reported by WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the large link preview will help users check what the links are about. Also Read - How to find out who blocked you on WhatsApp

As per the report, WhatsApp large preview link feature is currently under works and will be available for users in a future update. Apparently, WhatsApp will bring the feature both on iOS and Android platforms. As seen on the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the link previews would become larger and the images that appear in the larger link previews will depend on the page being shared. The heading of the link will display as before. However, the heading and kicker will likely be placed underneath the image.



“Not all websites support large previews, so WhatsApp will show the usual small thumbnail in this case. This feature is under development, and it will be available in a future update. Stay tuned to discover other features about WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS!” WABetaInfo cited. While it’s still under development, the cross-messaging platform might likely roll out via a beta update to check the feasibility.

That said, WhatsApp recently pushed the view-once feature via a beta update which works similar to disappearing messages on other social media platforms like Instagram, or Snaps on Snapchat. The feature basically allows users to send an image or a video that disappears once watched or viewed.

Speaking of other upcoming WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned messaging app will likely bring the ability to switch the default quality when sending videos meaning users will be able to send videos in their original format. WhatsApp is also said to be working on real-time waveforms for voice messages on Android. The waveforms will likely appear while playing the voice notes. As for the fresh changes, in a beta update, the cross-messaging platform is said to have made the profile pictures smaller and ‘remove line separators between chats.’