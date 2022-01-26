comscore WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
WhatsApp update brings Focus Mode, new voice messages feature to iPhones

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new voice messages feature on iPhones with this update.

(Image: Pixabay)

WhatsApp has started rolling out version 22.2.75 of its app on iOS. This new update brings several new features to the app on iPhones. The most noteworthy of these features is the new voice messages feature that has been in the works for quite sometime now. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

Prior to this update, WhatsApp users could listen to a voice message or delete it before sharing it with the intended contact. Now, the Meta-owned messaging app has added a pause button to the mix. With this new pause button, WhatsApp users can pause a recording in-between, listen to the recorded bit and then decide if they want to continue recording or if they want to delete the recording to record the messaging again before sharing. Also Read - WhatsApp to let admins manage Communities better with home

To use this feature, all WhatsApp users need to do is swipe up on the voice message recording feature to lock a recording then tap the ‘Pause’ and ‘Resume’ buttons. Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

In addition to this, the new voice messages feature, the update also includes support for Focus modes on iPhones running the iOS 15. For the uninitiated, Focus mode enables iPhone users to customise their phone settings such that they receive alerts and notifications from select people and apps when a particular focus is turned on. Users can also enable Time Sensitive notifications from apps, which allows apps not in their allowed list to send notifications marked as Time Sensitive.

With WhatsApp’s latest update, iPhone users will be able to customise the app as per their selected focus. “Updated iOS 15 notifications include support for Focus mode and displaying group and profile photos alongside notifications,” WhatsApp changelog states.

The changelog also says that these features will be available within the app over the coming weeks. However, we at BGR.in are able to use these features in the app now, which means that the update is also available in India.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a feature called Communities that will house several related groups. Now, WABetaInfo has reported that the company is inching closer to rolling out this feature to its users. The messaging app has added a home section that will house all the groups within a community. It will also enable admins to control broader community settings and group specific settings from a common space.

Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:26 AM IST
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:26 AM IST

