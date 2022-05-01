Whatsapp Users Can Include Emoji Reactions To Status Updates Soon

WhatsApp is reportedly enveloping emoji-reactions for the platform. Users will be able to respond to status updates (WhatsApp’s version of the Stories feature) using emoji with the ‘Quick Reactions’ feature. Also Read - WhatsApp working on multi-device linking feature for secondary phones and tablets

According to WABetainfo, quick reactions will come to WhatsApp Status in a future update. “Quick Reactions is a way to quickly send an emoji when viewing a status update on WhatsApp, so the same feature we use on Instagram when reacting to a Story,” the report explains. Also Read - WhatsApp is offering cashback on Payments: How to get it

WhatsApp is planning to add 8 new emojis to use as reactions: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data: How to stay safe

“Actually, after reacting to status updates, the reaction is sent in the chat as a simple emoji message, but maybe WhatsApp is planning to develop a proper user interface when receiving reactions to your status updates: we have to wait for a future update to discover news,” the report added.

WhatsApp is now working on other important improvements. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support to phones, which will enable you to use the same account on different phones.

The update will bring the new WhatsApp section called “Register Device as Companion,” with a description explaining that the feature will allow you to use WhatsApp on another device. In addition, you may need to scan a QR code with your primary WhatsApp device. WABetaInfo says that the app will also let you link an Android tablet as a secondary device in the future.

WhatsApp announced a wide range of features recently. One of the major features that were on that list was the expansion of the voice calling feature. WhatsApp will now support 32 participants in a voice call.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a subscription plan for the WhatsApp business accounts in a bid to offer additional features to businesses. “For example, you know you can normally link up to 4 devices when using multi-device, but if you subscribe to their new plan, you will be able to link up to 10 devices,” a recent report noted.