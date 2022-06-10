Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

WhatsApp, last month, announced a new feature for group chats that would enable group admins to add up to 512 participants to a group. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the feature to all its users globally. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let you download your chat back-ups on a PC, laptop or phone: Here's how

Notably, this change was first noticed by WABetaInfo, which in a post noted that shortly after its announcement last month, the Meta-owned had rolled out the feature to the beta version of WhatsApp‘s Android, iOS, and Desktop-based apps. Now, a month later, the company has started rolling out this feature to all its users across the globe. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp features to look forward to: Edit messages, polls and more

If you want to check if you have received the functionality to add up to 512 participants in a group, try to create a new group by tapping the New Group option. The following screen will show you a list of all your WhatsApp contacts who can be added in the group. The same screen will also show the total number of participants that can be added to the group. If you see that you can add up to 512 members, it means that you have received the update, if not, you can try updating the app to get the feature. Also Read - Meta pauses the development of its Apple Watch rival smartwatch with two cameras

To update WhatsApp on iOS, head over to the App Store, look for WhatsApp and hit the update option to get the feature. You can use a similar trick for Android phones as well. To get the feature in WhatsApp’s desktop app, go to Microsoft Store, search for WhatsApp and then hit the update button.

It is worth noting that the ability to add up to 512 members to a group is not the only feature that WhatsApp has rolled out to its platform in the recent time. The company has also rolled out features such as message reactions, and the ability to share a file up to 2GB in size at a time. Earlier, WhatsApp users could only share files up to 100MB in size.

In addition to that, the company has also announced Communities, which according to the company will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. This feature is expected to arrive in the app soon.