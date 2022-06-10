comscore Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Users Can Now Add Up To 512 Members To A Group
News

WhatsApp users can now add up to 512 members to a group

Apps

Meta, last month, announced that WhatsApp would soon get the ability to add up to 512 participants in a group. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the feature to users.

WhatsApp

Image: Pexels

WhatsApp, last month, announced a new feature for group chats that would enable group admins to add up to 512 participants to a group. Now, the company has finally started rolling out the feature to all its users globally. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon let you download your chat back-ups on a PC, laptop or phone: Here's how

Notably, this change was first noticed by WABetaInfo, which in a post noted that shortly after its announcement last month, the Meta-owned had rolled out the feature to the beta version of WhatsApp‘s Android, iOS, and Desktop-based apps. Now, a month later, the company has started rolling out this feature to all its users across the globe. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp features to look forward to: Edit messages, polls and more

If you want to check if you have received the functionality to add up to 512 participants in a group, try to create a new group by tapping the New Group option. The following screen will show you a list of all your WhatsApp contacts who can be added in the group. The same screen will also show the total number of participants that can be added to the group. If you see that you can add up to 512 members, it means that you have received the update, if not, you can try updating the app to get the feature. Also Read - Meta pauses the development of its Apple Watch rival smartwatch with two cameras

To update WhatsApp on iOS, head over to the App Store, look for WhatsApp and hit the update option to get the feature. You can use a similar trick for Android phones as well. To get the feature in WhatsApp’s desktop app, go to Microsoft Store, search for WhatsApp and then hit the update button.

It is worth noting that the ability to add up to 512 members to a group is not the only feature that WhatsApp has rolled out to its platform in the recent time. The company has also rolled out features such as message reactions, and the ability to share a file up to 2GB in size at a time. Earlier, WhatsApp users could only share files up to 100MB in size.

In addition to that, the company has also announced Communities, which according to the company will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. This feature is expected to arrive in the app soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990

Deals

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 19,990

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

HTC Viverse phone's launch date revealed: Here's what to expect

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apps

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

News

Apple's new iOS 16 allows users to transfer eSIM from the old iPhone via Bluetooth

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

iPhone will in-built a type USB-C Port soon

Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999