WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

WhatsApp automatically logs users out of their linked device as part of a security fix, WABetaInfo reports.

Meta-owned WhatsApp pushed multi-device support recently to all users. The feature allows linking up to four devices simultaneously to your WhatsApp account via WhatsApp Web. However, a new update might have cast the functionality down south as users have reportedly complained of syncing data issue between linked devices. Also Read - Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to

WhatsApp multi-device feature logging users out of linked devices

As per the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, many users are complaining about the app automatically logging users out of their linked devices. The report notes the reason to be a security fix to sync linked devices correctly, and that the update logs users out of their linked devices. WABetaInfo says the update to be fixing some issues related to conversations not being synced properly across linked devices. The fix has been implemented on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and iOS. Also Read - Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators


In case you recently received the update and see a message that reads, “Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue. Please re-link your devices,” while using the multi-device feature, you can follow the usual procedure of logging back into the device by scanning the QR code.

On a related note, the cross-messaging platform is said to be rolling a new waveform design in chat bubbles. The feature is currently under beta testing and is said to be rolled out to select users on Android, and iOS platforms. As per report, users will be able to see voice waveforms for their voice notes if the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account. Although the recipient may not see it when receiving a voice message from someone if the feature is disabled on their end.

While WhatsApp tries adding new features to its platform to enhance the user experience, reports note the Meta-owned to be baking a few other interesting features like revamping of chat bubbles, message reactions, custom privacy settings for Android beta users, among others.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 9:36 AM IST

