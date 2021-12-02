comscore WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
News

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

The feature is reportedly only available for a select number of WhatsApp beta testers on iOS currently and will be rolled out for more users in the coming updates.

WhatsApp

Meta continuously keeps updating its instant messaging app, WhatsApp, with new features to help enhance its user experience. Before rolling out all of its new features, the company first publically tests them via their wide Beta platform base on both Android and iOS. Now, the company is reportedly testing a new “undo” feature for its ‘Status’ feature via the TestFlight Beta Program. Also Read - Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp with its latest beta version 2.21.240.17 has added a new option to undo the status update when users upload it. It has been named “Undo Status Updates.” Also Read - WhatsApp users can get free health consultation using this new helpdesk: Check how to use it

Also Read - New Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving: How it works

To cast your vote for other categories click here

The report elaborates that after a user publishes a status update, an “Undo” option will be visible for a few seconds, which will allow users to delete the status update for everyone. This shortcut will come in handy if you post something by mistake and want to quickly delete it before anyone sees it.

The feature is reportedly only available for a select number of WhatsApp beta testers on iOS currently and will be rolled out for more users in the coming updates.

If the update is available for you, you can download and install the update, and will be able to find it on the bottom right of the screen after you make a status update.

In other news, WhatsApp is currently testing another beta feature, which will allow its users to view specific business account status updates within Business info. This feature will allow users to tap a profile photo of a business account and choose between viewing it or the status update.

To recall, back in 2017, Meta heavily pushed the Status/Stories feature onto all of its major platforms including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Now, the company has removed the feature from Messenger, and has combined it for Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 7:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 7:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Apps
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game

Gaming

Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

How To

Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app
WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk

How To

WhatsApp users can get free health consultation by using this new helpdesk
This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

How To

This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving
Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

Apps

Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस साल आए हैं 7 पेट्स, जानें सभी की स्किल और खासियत

टेस्ला ने पेश किया बच्चों के लिए Cyberquad ATV, साइबरट्रक जैसी है डिजाइन

[100% Working] फ्री फायर के इन रिडीम कोड्स में मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

वीवो ला रहा108MP बैक और 50MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus RT की इंडिया प्राइस हुई लीक, 34,999 रुपये से हो सकता है शुरू

Latest Videos

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?
Features
Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Apple to Launch it AR Headsets

News

Apple to Launch it AR Headsets
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S now comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Check price, sale details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers