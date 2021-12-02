WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Meta continuously keeps updating its instant messaging app, WhatsApp, with new features to help enhance its user experience. Before rolling out all of its new features, the company first publically tests them via their wide Beta platform base on both Android and iOS. Now, the company is reportedly testing a new “undo” feature for its ‘Status’ feature via the TestFlight Beta Program. Also Read - Here's how you can lock your Facebook profile via Desktop and Mobile app

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp with its latest beta version 2.21.240.17 has added a new option to undo the status update when users upload it. It has been named “Undo Status Updates.” Also Read - WhatsApp users can get free health consultation using this new helpdesk: Check how to use it

Also Read - New Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving: How it works

To cast your vote for other categories click here

The report elaborates that after a user publishes a status update, an “Undo” option will be visible for a few seconds, which will allow users to delete the status update for everyone. This shortcut will come in handy if you post something by mistake and want to quickly delete it before anyone sees it.

The feature is reportedly only available for a select number of WhatsApp beta testers on iOS currently and will be rolled out for more users in the coming updates.

If the update is available for you, you can download and install the update, and will be able to find it on the bottom right of the screen after you make a status update.

In other news, WhatsApp is currently testing another beta feature, which will allow its users to view specific business account status updates within Business info. This feature will allow users to tap a profile photo of a business account and choose between viewing it or the status update.

To recall, back in 2017, Meta heavily pushed the Status/Stories feature onto all of its major platforms including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Now, the company has removed the feature from Messenger, and has combined it for Facebook and Instagram.