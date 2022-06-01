comscore WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow users to edit text even after sending them
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users edit messages even after sending them

Expected to be available for Android, iOS and Desktop users, this WhatsApp edit functionality is currently in the development stage only.

Image: Pixabay

After Twitter announced that it is planning to introduce the edit button soon, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also took a page out of its book. WhatsApp is likely to roll out an edit option for its users, reported WABetaInfo. Right now, users just have an option to delete the text for themselves or for everyone in the chat, but this feature will allow users to edit it. Also Read - WhatsApp might roll out a status reply indicator and cover photos for Business account

WhatsApp might introduce an edit option

WABetaInfo report reveals that WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to edit text messages for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. The screenshot shared in the report suggests that the messaging platform had started working on this feature 5 years ago. It further reveals that to edit the text, you will need to select the text and select the edit option that pops up along with copy and forward. Also Read - How to convert your photo into a WhatsApp sticker: A step-by-step guide

With this feature, you will be able to fix typos or other errors in the sent text messages. However, unlike other text messages, you will not be able to delete the edited text. The screenshot was taken from the WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out for iOS and Desktop as well. Also Read - WhatsApp scam: This scam lets hackers to hijack your account using a phone call

whatsapp

WhatsApp edit option. Image: WABetaInfo

According to the report, “Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature.”

Since the feature is still in the development stage, there are chances that the company might come up with a more refined version of this feature at the time of the roll out.

In other news, the company is planning to release more skin-tone options for sticker reactions on the platform. A report reveals that soon users will be able to choose from different skin tones when they react with folded hands or thumbs-up emojis.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 10:57 AM IST

