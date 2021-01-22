WhatsApp Web beta users start receiving video, voice call feature

has had voice and video calling features for some time now on its mobile app. These features have largely been missing from the desktop interface. The company has reportedly begun testing these features for WhatsApp Web users. To recall, WhatsApp had earlier confirmed to Reuters that these features would be rolling out in 2021. Also Read - Is WhatsApp safe to use or you should delete it?

The call features have started showing up for a wide selection of beta users on the Web interface. However, they will be rolling out to all beta users gradually over the next few days. We tried testing these features, but could not find it anywhere in the WhatsApp beta account. Some users have already received these features and have been posting screenshots on . Also Read - Today's Tech News: Snapdragon 870 SoC launched, Realme X7 India launch

The messaging platform is expected to release the stable build update with these features in the coming months. Also Read - WhatsApp responds to Indian govt's letter to withdraw privacy policy

WhatsApp Web video, voice calls screenshots

Screenshots being posted on Twitter clearly show both the buttons with the beta badge next to them. The buttons are reportedly showing up in the app for desktops.

@WABetaInfo this is a for ? (from Windows 10 app) pic.twitter.com/ntCO2VxJbU — Guillermo Tomoyose (@tomyto) January 21, 2021

These buttons will be located inside of the chat header, in a similar fashion to how they show up inside of the mobile version of WhatsApp. The app will pop-up a small box in case a user is receiving a call, from which they will be able to accept or decline them.

To recall, WABetaInfo back in December had reported that WhatsApp was rolling out beta calls for specific users from its long list of beta testers.