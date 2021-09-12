comscore WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work
News

WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work

Apps

WhatsApp voice transcription feature is in the works, if a new report is taken into consideration. The new feature is currently being tested for iOS users. Check how it will work and when it could officially release.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice recordings in a simple click. As per a new report, the upcoming voice transcription feature is currently being developed for iOS users only. For now, there is no information on when or whether the upcoming WhatsApp feature will be available for Android users. Also Read - WhatsApp announces rollout of end-to-end encrypted backups for Android, iOS

The report comes from WABetaInfo, the blog which is pretty accurate at reporting about upcoming WhatsApp features, or anything related to the instant messaging platform. It is said that the Facebook owned instant messaging platform is developing the voice transcription feature for iOS for the time being. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow users to transfer chats from an Android to iPhone: Report

How will WhatsApp voice transcription work

Explaining how the feature will work, the blog reveals that there will be a dedicated section for transcription, wherein users can simply dump the voice recording and the transcription will be shown. Also Read - WhatsApp gets a dedicated COVID-19 helpline for Delhiites: How to use?

The report noted, “we already talked about the possibility to get a transcription of your voice messages four months ago, using a third-party app on WhatsApp for Android. An external app was needed because WhatsApp doesn’t support this feature, but today things are finally changing because we can announce that WhatsApp is working on voice message transcription!”

whatsapp sticker, whatsapp upcoming features, whatsapp upcoming features 2021, whatsapp latest update, whatsapp new features, whatsapp web, whatsapp web message reactions, whatsapp chat bubbles iOS, whatsapp Android, WhatsApp iOS, Android, iOS, whatsapp multi-device support, whatsapp read later, whatsapp disappearing images feature, whatsapp unlike feature, whatsapp logout feature, whatsapp new features, whatsapp, facebook, instagram

To recall, past reports suggested that the Facebook owned messaging platform was initially considering integrating a third-party app for the voice transcription feature. Now, the new report suggests that WhatsApp wants to develop its own transcription feature within the platform.

For the transcription feature to work seamlessly, users will need to grant special permission to the app to transcribe messages. “The feature is optional but, when you decide to transcribe a message, special permission will be required,” the report stated. It is also revealed that a transcribed message will be stored locally in the WhatsApp database, so users need not transcribe a voice message again and again.

The WABetaInfo hints that the feature will first release for iOS users. Since the feature is under development for the time being, we can expect it to release for beta users in the months to come, followed by stable build. The voice transcription feature is likely to release for Android once it is officially available for all iOS users.

  Published Date: September 12, 2021 3:34 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 12, 2021 3:41 PM IST

