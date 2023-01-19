comscore WhatsApp is making it easy for you to block contact: Here’s how
WhatsApp wants to make it easy for you to block pesky contacts: Here’s what it plans to do

Blocking a contact on whatsapp is about to get a whole lot easier as the company will soon let users block people without opening the app.

  • WhatsApp is working on revamping its Blocking feature.
  • New feature will give users more flexibility to block contacts.
  • This feature is being developed for WhatsApp’s Android app.
whatsapp

WhatsApp has a lot of features that enable users to restrict the information that they share with specific contacts. The app not only enables users to restrict who can see their status updates and profile description, but also can see if they have read the shared messages or not. And if nothing else works, users can block a contact altogether. While the feature is quite simple to use, WhatsApp users still need to tap a bunch of buttons in the app in order to block a contact. Now, word is that the company is working on improving the feature to block a contact in the app further. Also Read - Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

According to a report WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on adding two new ways to block a contact in its app. As of now if users need to block a contact, they need to open the chat with the contact, tap the name of the contact in the individual chat, scroll down and tap the Block [Contact Name] option, and finally tap the Block option. Now, the company is introducing two new ways of blocking a contact. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Here are all the places where the service is available

Firstly, WhatsApp will be providing the option to block a contact in the chat list. This will enable users to block a contact without opening a chat. “The first entry point is available in the chat list by opening the chat options (in some cases, it may also be available within the app header) so you can easily block a contact without opening the chat,” the blog site wrote in its post. Also Read - Returnal is coming to PC next month: Check launch date and system requirements

Secondly, the company will provide the option to block when a user receives a message from an unknown contact. In this case, the option will be available even when WhatsApp isn’t open. Here’s a screenshot of how these changes will look like:

Image: WABetaInfo

As far as availability is concerned, the blog site says that the company has started rolling out this feature to select beta users and that WhatsApp beta for Android users who are running the 2.23.2.10 version of the app. While the report makes no mention of the feature being developed for the iOS app, it is not hard to guess that the feature will also be available to iOS users when it is formally released.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:32 PM IST
