WhatsApp wants you to message yourself, because why not?

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature on its platform that lets its users message themselves. Earlier this month, reports hinted towards the Meta-owned messaging app working on a feature that would enable users to text themself. Now, as per a report by WABetaInfo, the company has started rolling out the functionality to select users who are using the company’s beta apps on Android and iOS. Also Read - Quickly share Wi-Fi password from iPhone with others: Here's how

The report says that WhatsApp’s Message Yourself feature is available on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.23.74 and WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.11. Also Read - Meta plans to shut down video calling smart display Portal, smartwatches projects after massive layoffs

A screenshot of the new feature shared by the blogsite shows that with this update a user’s personal contact will now be visible right within the contacts list. When users tap on their personal contact, a WhatsApp chat with the ‘Message yourself’ label in grey will be shown under the name of the user in top menu. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India iPhone factory

Furthermore, the report said that messages that users share with themselves will be visible across their linked devices and they will be end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) just like all other conversations on the platform.

“The ability to open the chat with your own phone number right within your contacts list and the new chat caption have been released to some users that install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store and TestFlight and the changes are rolling out to more users over the coming days,” the blog site noted.

Now, one could argue that why would anyone ever need to message themselves? But there is a case to be made against this question. Messaging oneself could come in handy if you want to quickly jot down an idea or a note somewhere. It can also be useful when you want to share files and folders from one device on to another device.

Despite the obvious use case, WhatsApp users, until now, had to make a group, add a friend and then remove the person from the group to have a dedicated space for themselves on the platform. This made the process of taking a note or sharing files on the platform a tad bit difficult. However, WhatsApp’s upcoming Message Yourself feature simplifies the process by making it as simple as starting a new chat.