WhatsApp Web and Desktop app finally get these tools, new emojis for Android Beta

WhatsApp Web and desktop apps are likely getting photo editing tools that are currently available only in the mobile version. The tools will function similar to the ones on WhatsApp for Android and iOS and will allow users to edit photos, add emoji, stickers, and text to images. In addition, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.16.10 is said to bring new emojis on Android that was announced in April.

WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp update tracker that managed to dig the tweaks cited that the new editing tools referred to as 'Drawing Tools' on WhatsApp Web and desktop app will allow users to edit images before sending them. With the new tools, users will be able to add emojis or text to the image, and crop or rotate it, before sharing them to any contact. As per the outlet, the feature will be rolled out to all users soon. The new drawing tools will be visible at the top of the page on the app once an image is uploaded. The option to add text is present at the usual spot at the bottom along with the 'view once' option. WhatsApp Web and desktop apps are expected to get an additional option to add stickers to images while editing. The feature is not available on the mobile version yet.

On a related note, WABetaInfo reported that the WhatsApp beta app for Android has been updated to version 2.21.16.10 in the Google Play Beta Program. The beta update brings tons of new emojis. Notably, these fun emojis were introduced by Unicode Consortium last year. WhatsApp made these emojis available on the iOS platform in April this year. From face in clouds, to face with spiral eyes there were a total of 217 new emojis. If you are a WhatsApp beta tester just head to Google Play Store and tap on the update button, and then check your WhatsApp account if the new emojis have landed on the tile.