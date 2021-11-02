WhatsApp has rolled out three new features for its web platform. These features include a desktop photo editor, sticker suggestions and Link Previews. With the new features, users will be able to edit images on the desktop, see the link previews on the platform. The sticker suggestions feature will suggest stickers to the users during a conversation. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 2 million Indian accounts: One of them? This is what you did wrong

As per the company, the “Desktop Photo Editor” feature will let users edit images right from their desktop. They will be able to crop, rotate, add text and stickers to the image irrespective of the screen size. Until now, this feature was limited to mobile apps only. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

🖥 Desktop photo editor. Now you can add stickers and text or crop and rotate your photos from any WhatsApp screen, big or small. pic.twitter.com/dfGwODgfnt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

The “sticker suggestions” feature, as the name suggests, will show suggestions for stickers as per your ongoing conversation. This way, users won’t have to dig the sticker’s library to send a suitable sticker. Searching for an appropriate sticker can be very time-consuming, but this new feature will make the process smoother.

The “Link Previews” feature will let users see a preview of the link, just like on the mobile app. This will provide users with some context as to what they are about to click on before visiting the link.

🔗 Preview links. Now you’ll know what you’re clicking into. Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included. pic.twitter.com/z1bLeJ2SXK — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

As per a statement by WhatsApp, “Now with contextual stickers, you will now be prompted sticker suggestions as you type, enabling you to find that right sticker at the right time to accurately express yourself. We built this feature with privacy in mind, so rest assured that WhatsApp can’t see your searches and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption.”

For the unversed, WhatsApp has started rolling out cashback on its UPI-based payments service for Android beta version 2.21.20.3. Under the new cashback program, users will get a cashback of Rs 51 for paying through WhatsApp. The app displays a banner on top of the chat with a message “Give cash, get ₹51 back.”