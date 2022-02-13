comscore WhatsApp Web users to get video and voice calls support soon: Check details
WhatsApp Web users to get video and voice calls support soon: Check details

WhatsApp has been testing the web/desktop calling features for a while now. The web and desktop video and voice calling support are coming soon. Check details.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out voice and video calling features for all Web and Desktop users. It is said to be a phased rollout. This suggests that the upcoming calling features should be available for everyone in the days to come if you haven’t received them already. The report comes from tipster Mukul Sharma and was first reported by 91Mobiles. Also Read - Making a UPI payment? Here's what you should and shouldn't do

WhatsApp has been testing the web/desktop calling features for a while now. In October 2020, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced for the first time the calling features for web users. These features were rolled out for select beta users last year. The recent report suggests that the much-awaited voice and video calling features are rolling out for all users. Also Read - Meta brings split payments, vanish mode and more to Messenger

The video and voice calling features are available on the mobile app for the last several years. By adding the calling features on web and desktop versions, the messaging app will give a tough competition to other video calling platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, among others. Recent reports suggest that the messaging platform is also working on a group call feature for its web and desktop users. Also Read - WhatsApp’s desktop app gets global audio player: Here’s what that means

How to make video/voice calls via WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp hasn’t officially announced when it plans to roll out the voice and video calling feature for web and desktop users. Once these features are available, users will need to update the WhatsApp Web and Desktop to access them. To make calls via the web, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Download the WhatsApp app or head over to the WhatsApp web.

Step 2: Scan the QR code to open a WhatsApp account

Step 3: Open the chat of the contact you would like to make a call to.

Step 4: Click on the voice or video call icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2022 2:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2022 2:19 PM IST

Best Sellers