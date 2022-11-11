comscore WhatsApp will soon mute large groups for you, here's why
WhatsApp will automatically mute large groups for you: Report

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to the beta testers of the App. The feature automatically mutes large groups to help you unclutter your experience.

  • WhatsApp is testing a feature that mutes large groups.
  • Groups with multiple participants, say 256+ members, will be muted.
  • The feature is being testing only for Android at the time being.
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will automatically mute large groups in order to reduce incoming notifications. The feature is reportedly being rolled out to Android beta users and will soon be released to the public. This comes shortly after the company released a larger group chat size of up to 1024 participants. Also Read - You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how

WhatsApp will mute large groups soon: Know why

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for beta users on Android. The feature will automatically mute large group notifications. Large groups as in groups with multiple members. Also Read - WhatsApp revamps disappearing messages section: Check details

This is said to help users declutter their experience when it comes to the notifications that they receive from WhatsApp. Usually, an average active user receives up to 500+ messages in a day from an active group with max participants. Also Read - WhatsApp to get five new features in the coming months

Now that the group size limit has been increased to 1024, reducing notifications can be a good way of uncluttering your experience. That’s what Meta-owned WhatsApp plans to do.

As per a screenshot, a group was automatically muted with 256+ participants.

“This group has over 256 participants and was automatically muted to help reduce notifications.”

Although WhatsApp will mute large groups, you can unmute them anytime if you wish to.

Currently, there are no details about the official rollout of this feature for the public. Also, WhatsApp doesn’t seem to test it for iOS devices, which does hint that there could be still some time until WhatsApp publically releases this feature.

In related news, WhatsApp was recently testing the Message yourself option. The feature does what it says, allows you to message yourself. This is a great feature since you can not only use WhatsApp as a messaging app but also as a note-taking app.

And yes, you can also make a list of groceries so that you never miss buying anything.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 4:34 PM IST
