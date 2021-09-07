comscore WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker
News

WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

Apps

WhatsApp currently allows users to hide their last seen, profile photo and about section. However, an option that users have been missing here is to hide the information from a specific contact. WhatsApp will soon resolve this issue. Check details.

WhatsApp upcoming features 2021

WhatsApp already allows users to hide last seen from everyone, contacts, and no one at all (nobody). As per a new report coming from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide last seen from specific contacts. For instance, if you want to hide your last seen from a creepy stalker, the messaging platform will soon have that option as well. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

The Facebook owned messaging platform currently allows users to hide their last seen, profile photo and about section. However, there is no option to hide the information from a specific contact. As per the latest report, WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide their last seen from a specific contact or a someone they dislike. This should specifically help users who want to hide their details from a creepy stalker. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features: New message reactions to chat bubbles, a look at new features that could launch soon

Similar to other last seen hiding options, the upcoming feature is likely to get added to the list in the Settings menu. The report doesn’t reveal too many details about the feature and when it will release. Also Read - WhatsApp Out-Of-Bounds read-write vulnerability: How it could have led to sensitive data leakage

WhatsApp update, WhatsApp web and desktop update, WhatsApp Android update, WhatsApp new emojis, WhatsApp upcoming features, WhatsApp latest update, WhatsApp news, WhatsApp

The upcoming last seen feature has been spotted on iOS for the time being. So, we can expect feature to first release for iPhone users and probably soon followed by Android smartphone users.

How to hide last seen on WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced last seen hiding options several years ago and were widely accepted by users globally. If you want to hide your last seen, here’s how to do that:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone

Step 2: Head over to the Settings menu

Step 3: Click on Privacy option from the list

Step 4: Next, click on Last Seen and select the required option from the list. There are three options available including everyone, my contacts, and nobody.

  Published Date: September 7, 2021 6:52 PM IST

Best Sellers