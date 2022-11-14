comscore WhatsApp's companion mode will let you to use the app on two devices
WhatsApp will soon allow you to use the app on at least two phones simultaneously

WhatsApp is testing a new feature in the beta build for Android that lets you use the app on two or more devices at once.

  • WhatsApp is testing 'Companion mode' for Android.
  • The feature allows you to use a single WhatsApp account on up to 4 devices at the same time.
  • It will be soon released to public and is expected to also reach iOS devices.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that may put an end to app cloners. The new feature called Companion mode will let you use WhatsApp on two or more devices simultaneously. And interestingly, the secondary device doesn’t have to be your PC/laptop/tablet, rather you can use your secondary phone. Also Read - WhatsApp will automatically mute large groups for you: Report

Once you link the account to a secondary phone, all the chats and data will be synced on your secondary device. This feature isn’t new and is already available on competitor apps like Telegram, and WhatsApp is finally catching up. Also Read - You can use WhatsApp to make a list of groceries: Here is how

WhatsApp’s Companion mode will let you link four phones at once

WhatsApp’s new companion mode is being tested on Android devices on the v2.22.23.18 beta version. The update allows the linking of a single WhatsApp account on two or more phones at once. You can link up to four devices at the same time and receive chats and data on all linked phones. Also Read - WhatsApp revamps disappearing messages section: Check details

As per the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, the app will allow you to scan a barcode, post which, all the chats will be synced on the secondary or more devices.

This will be similar to how it is on WhatsApp web. However, since the feature is in beta, it may have some data missing, such as stickers, live location, and broadcast lists even after syncing.

The end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp has will still be working even if the account is linked to multiple devices at once.

While WhatsApp is finally testing the feature, it is worth noting that the competitor apps like Telegram already offer this ability. As said above, the companion mode is only available in the beta build for Android. However, it is expected to be tested soon on the iOS platform as well.

There’s no information on when the feature will go public, but it won’t be too long, as the features that get tested in the beta build usually arrive for the public in a couple of months.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 9:30 AM IST
