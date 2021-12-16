comscore WhatsApp working on delete messages feature for admins, new camera interface
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android
News

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

Apps

WhatsApp is also working a new interface for its camera app on Android.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a bunch of new features on its platform lately. The Meta-owned messaging app, earlier this week, released a feature that enables users to preview a voice message before sending it. Users can either send the voice message after previewing it, or they can delete the voice message to record it again. In addition to this, the company also gave users more control over disappearing messages by introducing multiple timelines as to when a message will vanish. Now, fresh reports suggest that the messaging app is working on a feature that will enable group admins to delete messages for everyone. Also Read - WhatsApp gets preview voice messages feature: How to use it

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has released a new update on its Android beta app. This new version gives the group admins the ability to delete messages for all members in a group. As of now, only the sender of a message can delete a message. Now, the company is working on giving group admins greater control over the conversations that happen within their groups. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

As of now, WhatsApp shows the message – [Name of the sender] deleted this message – when the sender of a message deletes it in a group. Similarly, when a message is deleted by the group admin, WhatsApp will show the message – This was removed by an admin – in the group. Also Read - A WhatsApp bug is making iOS app crash for iPhone users

In addition to this, the company is also working on making improvements to the in-app camera feature. Firstly, the company is making changes to the Flash and Switch Camera buttons. As of now, the Switch Camera button shows a camera with reversible arrows. Now, the company is planning to put this icon inside a circular bubble, much like the camera, Payments, Documents, Location and Contact icons within the app. In addition to that, the company is also removing the carousel that shows images from the phone gallery just above the Capture and Switch Camera buttons.

Lastly, the company is adding new emojis to its Universal Windows Platform app. These emojis are a part of the UWP 2.2148.3.7 update. The list includes multi-skin emojis and burning heart emojis among others.

As far as the availability is concerned, there is no word on when these features will be available in WhatsApp.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 7:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped
Mobiles
OnePlus 10 Pro display, camera and more details tipped
WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

Indian cyber security expert gets around 3.5 lakh from Google for reporting a bug in Android

News

Indian cyber security expert gets around 3.5 lakh from Google for reporting a bug in Android

Not crypto, Salman Khan's BollyCoin to make Dabangg entry into NFT on December 30

News

Not crypto, Salman Khan's BollyCoin to make Dabangg entry into NFT on December 30

You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus

Entertainment

You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

Indian cyber security expert gets around 3.5 lakh from Google for reporting a bug in Android

Not crypto, Salman Khan's BollyCoin to make Dabangg entry into NFT on December 30

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android
How to use WhatsApp's preview voice message feature

How To

How to use WhatsApp's preview voice message feature
You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Gaming

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how
WhatsApp not working on iPhone? Blame this bug

Apps

WhatsApp not working on iPhone? Blame this bug
Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat

How To

Here s how you can dress your WhatsApp icon in a Christmas hat

हिंदी समाचार

यह भारतीय कंपनी BMW Motorrad के साथ मिलकर उतारेगी इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इस फ्लैगशिप चिप के साथ आएंगे कौन से डिवाइस

गेम में लॉग-इन करने पर मिल रहा है परमानेंट रिवॉर्ड, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, यहां देखें अपकमिंग रिवॉर्ड्स की पहली झलक

PUBG: New State में ये गलतियां आपको Squad Mode से करवा देंगी बैन

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android
Apps
WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android
Indian cyber security expert gets around 3.5 lakh from Google for reporting a bug in Android

News

Indian cyber security expert gets around 3.5 lakh from Google for reporting a bug in Android
Not crypto, Salman Khan's BollyCoin to make Dabangg entry into NFT on December 30

News

Not crypto, Salman Khan's BollyCoin to make Dabangg entry into NFT on December 30
MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

News

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers