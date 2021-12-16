WhatsApp has released a bunch of new features on its platform lately. The Meta-owned messaging app, earlier this week, released a feature that enables users to preview a voice message before sending it. Users can either send the voice message after previewing it, or they can delete the voice message to record it again. In addition to this, the company also gave users more control over disappearing messages by introducing multiple timelines as to when a message will vanish. Now, fresh reports suggest that the messaging app is working on a feature that will enable group admins to delete messages for everyone. Also Read - WhatsApp gets preview voice messages feature: How to use it

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has released a new update on its Android beta app. This new version gives the group admins the ability to delete messages for all members in a group. As of now, only the sender of a message can delete a message. Now, the company is working on giving group admins greater control over the conversations that happen within their groups. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

As of now, WhatsApp shows the message – [Name of the sender] deleted this message – when the sender of a message deletes it in a group. Similarly, when a message is deleted by the group admin, WhatsApp will show the message – This was removed by an admin – in the group. Also Read - A WhatsApp bug is making iOS app crash for iPhone users

In addition to this, the company is also working on making improvements to the in-app camera feature. Firstly, the company is making changes to the Flash and Switch Camera buttons. As of now, the Switch Camera button shows a camera with reversible arrows. Now, the company is planning to put this icon inside a circular bubble, much like the camera, Payments, Documents, Location and Contact icons within the app. In addition to that, the company is also removing the carousel that shows images from the phone gallery just above the Capture and Switch Camera buttons.

Lastly, the company is adding new emojis to its Universal Windows Platform app. These emojis are a part of the UWP 2.2148.3.7 update. The list includes multi-skin emojis and burning heart emojis among others.

As far as the availability is concerned, there is no word on when these features will be available in WhatsApp.