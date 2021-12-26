comscore WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp will soon let users search businesses near their location: Here’s how to use it
News

WhatsApp will soon let users search businesses near their location: Here’s how to use it

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let its users search for businesses such as grocery stores and restaurants near their location.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is planning on adding a number of new features to its platform. We already know that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a new feature that will enable its users to share media being shared in a chat as a Status update. It is also working on a feature that will enable users to change the contact with whom a media file is being shared. Now, word is that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let its users search for businesses near their location. Users will not only let users look for grocery stores but also other businesses such as nearby restaurants and clothing shops among others. Also Read - Christmas 2021: How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a functionality that will let users easily search for businesses nearby by filtering them using a new interface. The screenshot shared by the blog site shows that it is adding a new section called ‘Businesses Nearby’ to its app that will appear when users use the app’s Search feature. Within the Businesses Nearby section, users will see the various categories based on which the messaging will show the results. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you share a media file as Status when sharing over chat

The blog site says that WhatsApp has already started this feature for some Android users in Sao Paulo. But the company is also working on developing a similar functionality for its iOS app as well. Also Read - These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

Separately, WhatsApp has also updated its support pages detailing how this feature can be used. The company says that users have three options while searching for businesses. They can either share their current location or select a specific location if they don’t want their location to be displayed. Alternatively, they can search without a location, in which case WhatsApp will use their phone numbers to show businesses within their region.

How to search for Businesses within WhatsApp

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you search for businesses within the app:

Step 1: Use the WhatsApp business directory to explore businesses within your area.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp then tap Find Businesses Nearby option.

Step 3: Next, select your location sharing preference.

– To use your location to find businesses in your area, tap ALLOW LOCATION USE > ALLOW > While using app or Allow once.
– To select a location manually or to use your phone number to see business within your region, tap CONTINUE WITHOUT LOCATION > SET LOCATION. Then, select a neighborhood from the list.

Step 4: Now tap the business category you’d like to explore. On doing so, you will see a list of businesses based on your preference.

Step 5: Tap a business to view their business description.

Step 6: Tap CHAT to open a chat with the business or VIEW PROFILE to view their business profile.

That said, WhatsApp on its support page does note that “This feature may not be available to you yet.” This means that while the feature may not be available to most users right now, it is certainly inching closer to launch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 26, 2021 9:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
Apps
WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Gaming

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

Apps

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp
WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat

Apps

WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

Apps

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

Apps

WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इंडियर सर्वर के प्लेयर्स को फ्री मिल रहे गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम, ऐसे पाएं

Android फोन पर हिंदी में टाइप करना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Free Fire के इंडियन सर्वर पर ओपन हो गई The Mystery Shop, पेट और कैरेक्टर पर मिल रहा 90% तक का डिस्काउंट

Free Fire में मिल रहा फ्री में Magic Cube पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया Happy New Year Offer, इस प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक्सट्रा बेनिफिट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

News

WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
Apps
WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location
Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Apps

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Gaming

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India
CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans
You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

News

You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers