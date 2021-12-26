WhatsApp will soon let you search for grocery stores near your location

WhatsApp is planning on adding a number of new features to its platform. We already know that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a new feature that will enable its users to share media being shared in a chat as a Status update. It is also working on a feature that will enable users to change the contact with whom a media file is being shared. Now, word is that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let its users search for businesses near their location. Users will not only let users look for grocery stores but also other businesses such as nearby restaurants and clothing shops among others. Also Read - Christmas 2021: How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a functionality that will let users easily search for businesses nearby by filtering them using a new interface. The screenshot shared by the blog site shows that it is adding a new section called 'Businesses Nearby' to its app that will appear when users use the app's Search feature. Within the Businesses Nearby section, users will see the various categories based on which the messaging will show the results.

The blog site says that WhatsApp has already started this feature for some Android users in Sao Paulo. But the company is also working on developing a similar functionality for its iOS app as well.

Separately, WhatsApp has also updated its support pages detailing how this feature can be used. The company says that users have three options while searching for businesses. They can either share their current location or select a specific location if they don’t want their location to be displayed. Alternatively, they can search without a location, in which case WhatsApp will use their phone numbers to show businesses within their region.

How to search for Businesses within WhatsApp

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you search for businesses within the app:

Step 1: Use the WhatsApp business directory to explore businesses within your area.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp then tap Find Businesses Nearby option.

Step 3: Next, select your location sharing preference.

– To use your location to find businesses in your area, tap ALLOW LOCATION USE > ALLOW > While using app or Allow once.

– To select a location manually or to use your phone number to see business within your region, tap CONTINUE WITHOUT LOCATION > SET LOCATION. Then, select a neighborhood from the list.

Step 4: Now tap the business category you’d like to explore. On doing so, you will see a list of businesses based on your preference.

Step 5: Tap a business to view their business description.

Step 6: Tap CHAT to open a chat with the business or VIEW PROFILE to view their business profile.

That said, WhatsApp on its support page does note that “This feature may not be available to you yet.” This means that while the feature may not be available to most users right now, it is certainly inching closer to launch.