WhatsApp will soon let you filter your chats

WhatsApp will soon let you bring sanity to your inbox by bringing chat filters

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users add chat filters to segregate their chat box. This feature is already available in WhatsApp's Business app.

WhatsApp, back in 2018, brought chat filters to the Android, iOS and desktop version of its WhatsApp Business app. Now, nearly four years later word is that the company is working on bringing a similar feature to its regular app as well. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you set your old messages to disappear at once

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app is working on bringing chat filters to standard WhatsApp accounts as well. A screen of the feature in development shared by the blog site shows that with a future update, users of WhatsApp’s standard app will be able to sort through their chats by applying one of the four filters — Unread Chats, Contacts, Non Contacts and Groups. These filters are the same as the ones available in WhatsApp‘s Business app at the moment. Also Read - Google will kill all third-party call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Notably, the screenshot doesn’t indicate that the company is planning any major changes in the user interface of its standard app and WhatsApp Business app when it comes to chat filters. In WhatsApp’s Business app, the chat filters are available in the search bar on the top of the chats tab. In the company’s standard app, the company will place chat filters outside the search bar on the top towards the right side. Also Read - WhatsApp starts testing companion mode: Here’s what we know so far

In addition to this, the messaging app will also make these chat filters available all the time in its standard app. “Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages,” the blog site noted.

As far as the availability is concerned, this feature is under development and it will be sometime before beta users of the company’s Android and iOS-based apps are able to access it.

What else?

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable its users to bring old conversations under the purview of chats with default message timer. On tapping the “by selecting them” option, which shows up when users are setting the timer for the chats to disappear, users can select multiple conversations to convert them to disappearing chats at once.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 5:26 PM IST

