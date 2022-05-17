comscore WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups silently
WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups without letting anyone know

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to exit groups silently. As per reports, only group admins will be notified about the change.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp has started working on a new feature that will enable its users to exit groups without letting anyone know. As of now, when a user leaves a group, WhatsApp shows an in-app notification informing all the members in the group that a particular member had left the group. Now, the company is working on making tweaks to this feature such that only group admins are notified about the change. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 update for iPhones, iPads: List of devices getting the update

A screenshot of shared by WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp will show a message to a user before exiting a group informing them about the change. The Meta-owned messaging app will show the message stating — “Only you and group admins will be notified that you left the group” — to users when they are about to exit a group. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature to make link-sharing better on Status updates

The report also states that even though the screenshot shows the feature being developed for WhatsApp Desktop beta, it will also arrive on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta iOS in the future, following which it will be released to a larger user base. Also Read - This state’s traffic police is using WhatsApp to remind people about their violations

Notably, the report comes shortly after WhatsApp announced the Communities feature. For the unversed, Communities on WhatsApp are aimed at bringing people in separate groups under one umbrella. “That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Communities will also contain powerful new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included,” the company had said while announcing the feature.

It is possible that WhatsApp is developing the new feature to allow people leave groups silently especially for groups within communities such that it is easier for group admins to manage groups better while ensuring that an exit doesn’t cause any disruption based on the what the group has been formed for.

Rich Link Preview for Text Status Updates

Separately, WhatsApp is working on adding rich link previews for status updates with text. As per a report by the blog site, the messaging app, with a future update, will generate a rich preview by adding more details to the shared link. Simply said, the app will add a clickable preview of the link shared in text-based status updates. This feature is expected to arrive on WhatsApp’s platform sometime in future.

