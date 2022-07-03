comscore WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone
WhatsApp will soon let you hide your online status from everyone: Check details

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will give iOS users the ability to hide their online status from everyone. This function will come in a future update, and it’s already in development, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp to increase delete for everyone limit to over two days: Report

Also Read - WhatsApp says it banned over 19 lakh accounts in India in May 2022

As you can see in this screenshot, it will be possible to configure who can see when you are online right within the last seen settings thanks to two new options: “Everyone” and “Same as Last Seen”. For example, if you choose “My contacts” for “Last Seen” and “Same as Last Seen” for “online”, it means non-contacts won’t be able to see when you’re online. Also Read - WhatsApp spotted working on a Memoji-like avatar for video calls

“Last year, WhatsApp started automatically hiding the last seen to contacts you never chatted with, in order to prevent third-party apps from monitoring our last seen and online status. Unfortunately, people that we already chatted with could still see when we were online but thanks to the new privacy setting “who can see when I’m online”, they won’t be able to do it anymore,” the report said.

This new privacy feature is being developed at the same time WhatsApp is also readying another important function, the ability to edit a message.

It has been quite a while since the app started letting users delete messages, but it never brought the ability to edit them – which is finally changing in a future update.

The ability to edit and delete messages is also coming to yet another beloved messaging app: iMessage with iOS 16.

Although it drove some controversy, being able to edit and delete a message can be very handy when you misspell a word or send the wrong information to a person in a chat.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to put in an appeal in case their account has been blocked due to any reason. WhatsApp deletes or suspends accounts in bulk every day for users who do not comply with the terms and conditions of the platform. These messages can also be deleted via an automated system. Hence, there are chances that it might delete accounts mistakenly as well.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2022 9:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 3, 2022 10:02 AM IST

