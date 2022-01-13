comscore WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background
WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background: Check details inside

WhatsApp global voice note player feature will let users listen to a voice message even when they leave a chat.

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will enable users to play voice messages even when they switch from one chat to another. The feature called ‘Global Voice Note Player’ will play voice messages in the background much like it continues playing a video even when a user moves out of the original chat window where the video was shared to the home-screen or another chat window. Also Read - Signal CEO Marlinspike steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the blog site that first spotted this feature, the global voice note player feature will let users listen to a voice message even when they leave a chat. Unlike the existing voice messages feature, which allows users to listen to a voice message within the chat window where they are shared, the new feature will enable users to keep listening to a voice message even as they switch between chats or are on the home screen of the Meta-owned messaging app. Also Read - Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

As a part of the changes, users will see the voice message being pinned to the top of the app. Users can either continue listening to the message as they keep using the app or they can pause or even close the voice note to dismiss it anytime. Additionally, there is a progress bar that lets users keep a track of the audio recording as they continue listening to it. Also Read - WhatsApp might introduce advanced search feature for business accounts: Report

Notably, the global voice note player feature was first spotted back in October last year. At the time, the feature was being developed for WhatsApp’s iOS-based app. Now, WABetaInfo has spotted the feature being in development for Android users as well. Furthermore, the company has started rolling out this functionality to beta testers on iOS. So, if you are using WhatsApp’s beta app and you are able to listen to a voice message even after you have moved out of the original chat window, it means that you have got to this feature.

WhatsApp’s upcoming global voice note player feature is a part of the company’s increased push to improve its voice messages feature. Last year, the messaging app rolled out the ability to listen to voice messages on varying speeds – 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Additionally, it rolled out voice waveforms to improve the feature further. Now, it is working on a global player so that voice messages are accessible more easily in the app.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 9:54 AM IST

