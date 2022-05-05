Whatsapp Will Soon Let You Send Messages Using Ray Ban Stories

When Meta (formerly Facebook) launched Ray-Ban Stories back in September last year, the device could only be used to record and share 30-second long videos in the Facebook app. Since then, the company has released several updates to the smart glasses that have not only increased the video recording limit to one minute but also brought in the ability to read and send messages and make voice calls using Messenger. However, the device hasn’t offered support for WhatsApp until now. That is about to change as a new report says that Ray-Ban Stories could get support for Meta’s messaging app soon. Also Read - Meta took down 27.3 million pieces of bad content from Facebook, Instagram in India

WABetaInfo reports that Meta is working on offering support for WhatsApp as far as the Ray-Ban Stories are concerned. When the feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to read and send messages and make voice calls using Ray-Ban Stories much like they do in case of Messenger. Also Read - WhatsApp bans more than 18 lakh accounts in India during March

Earlier this month, the blog site citing a code in the messaging app noted that thanks to the built-in Assistant on Ray-Ban Stories, users will be able to send messages via WhatsApp to their contacts. Another piece of code in the messaging app discovered by the blog site at the time had suggested support for voice calls. Furthermore, the report had also suggested that all of the messages and calls will be end-to-end encrypted, such that WhatsApp will not be read or listen to them. This is quite similar to how WhatsApp’s apps work. Also Read - WhatsApp users can include emoji reactions to status updates soon

Now, the blog site has reported that the company is making advances in enabling this feature. A screenshot of the feature in development shows that WhatsApp will enable users to connect its platform with Ray-Ban Stories from the messaging app’s ‘Link a device’ feature. It is the same feature that is used for linking a secondary device such as a laptop or a tablet with the app.

“As you can see in this screenshot, when you link Ray-Ban Stories to your WhatsApp account, it is listed in your Devices List. We could already imagine it because all linked devices are listed in this section of the app, but since this section now recognizes Ray-Ban Stories, it is a confirmation that the company keeps developing this ability,” the blog site noted.

That said, the feature is still in development and it could be some time until Ray-Ban Stories and WhatsApp get this update.