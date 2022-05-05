comscore WhatsApp will soon let you send messages using Ray-Ban Stories
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Will Soon Let You Send Messages Using Ray Ban Stories
News

WhatsApp will soon let you send messages using Ray-Ban Stories

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users send messages on the platform using Ray-Ban Stories. All of these messages are expected to be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

When Meta (formerly Facebook) launched Ray-Ban Stories back in September last year, the device could only be used to record and share 30-second long videos in the Facebook app. Since then, the company has released several updates to the smart glasses that have not only increased the video recording limit to one minute but also brought in the ability to read and send messages and make voice calls using Messenger. However, the device hasn’t offered support for WhatsApp until now. That is about to change as a new report says that Ray-Ban Stories could get support for Meta’s messaging app soon. Also Read - Meta took down 27.3 million pieces of bad content from Facebook, Instagram in India

WABetaInfo reports that Meta is working on offering support for WhatsApp as far as the Ray-Ban Stories are concerned. When the feature is rolled out, WhatsApp users will be able to read and send messages and make voice calls using Ray-Ban Stories much like they do in case of Messenger. Also Read - WhatsApp bans more than 18 lakh accounts in India during March

Earlier this month, the blog site citing a code in the messaging app noted that thanks to the built-in Assistant on Ray-Ban Stories, users will be able to send messages via WhatsApp to their contacts. Another piece of code in the messaging app discovered by the blog site at the time had suggested support for voice calls. Furthermore, the report had also suggested that all of the messages and calls will be end-to-end encrypted, such that WhatsApp will not be read or listen to them. This is quite similar to how WhatsApp’s apps work. Also Read - WhatsApp users can include emoji reactions to status updates soon

Ray-Ban Stories, WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

Now, the blog site has reported that the company is making advances in enabling this feature. A screenshot of the feature in development shows that WhatsApp will enable users to connect its platform with Ray-Ban Stories from the messaging app’s ‘Link a device’ feature. It is the same feature that is used for linking a secondary device such as a laptop or a tablet with the app.

“As you can see in this screenshot, when you link Ray-Ban Stories to your WhatsApp account, it is listed in your Devices List. We could already imagine it because all linked devices are listed in this section of the app, but since this section now recognizes Ray-Ban Stories, it is a confirmation that the company keeps developing this ability,” the blog site noted.

That said, the feature is still in development and it could be some time until Ray-Ban Stories and WhatsApp get this update.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details
automobile
Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details
Poco M4 5G to go on first sale today: Check price, offers

Deals

Poco M4 5G to go on first sale today: Check price, offers

Spotify enters metaverse with Spotify Island on Roblox: Know details

Apps

Spotify enters metaverse with Spotify Island on Roblox: Know details

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

News

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

Reliance Jio launches Rs 333 prepaid plans: Check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio launches Rs 333 prepaid plans: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon you ll be able to send WhatsApp messages Ray-Ban Stories

Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

Reliance Jio launches Rs 333 prepaid plans: Check details

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner launched in India, starts at Rs 36,990

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ला रहा सस्ता फोल्डेबल फोन, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 को देगा टक्कर

Airtel ने लॉन्च किए 2 धांसू प्लान, 3 महीने तक Free मिलेगा Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन

दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ एंट्री मारेगा OnePlus 10 Ultra स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी तगड़ी परफॉर्मेंस

18 साल की उम्र में ऐक्ट्रेस ने खरीदी BMW कार, कीमत सुन हो जाएंगे हैरान

Jio ने लॉन्च किए 4 नए प्रीपेड प्लान, 3 महीने के लिए मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999