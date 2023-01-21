comscore WhatsApp will soon allow users to send images in original quality
  Whatsapp Will Soon Let You Send Photos In Original Quality
News

WhatsApp will soon let you send photos in original quality

Apps

WhatsApp will soon get the much-awaited feature.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is testing a new feature with beta testers.
  • The feature will let users send photos of original quality.
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp's beta version for Android 2.23.2.11.
whatsapp

WhatsApp is testing multiple features for the app to make it a full-fledged social media app. Now, as per a report, WhatsApp is testing a major feature that may allow you to share photos in the original quality. Also Read - Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching in May this year

WhatsApp will soon allow you to select the photo quality before sending

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android – 2.23.2.11 update, is allowing users to select the photo quality before sending. This feature will allow users to send photos in high resolution or original quality. Also Read - ICC loses Rs 20 crore in a phishing attack: Check details

Sometime back in the beta version 2.21.15.7, WhatsApp was spotted allowing three photo quality options to users – automatic, best quality, and data saver. However, even with the best quality option selected, the photos were less compressed. On the other hand, the data saver mode made the photos fully compressed. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i with 33W fast charging to launch on January 25 in India

But now in a recent beta version, WhatsApp has a Settings button on the top, tapping which will allow you to select the Photo quality. The feature will then let you send original-quality photos.

This feature was much-awaited, as every time someone needed a full-quality photo, they have to send it via Document. The process for iOS users was troublesome as they have to first save the images as documents in the Files app and then send the document version.

The new feature will also make WhatsApp compete with Telegram since it has several other useful features.

It is unclear when WhatsApp will bring the feature to the public. However, since it was spotted in the beta version expect it to arrive in a few months.

In other news, WhatsApp is also testing a voice status feature, which will let users record their voice notes. This may save some time as opposed to typing, but the usability will vary depending on person-to-person.

Other features that WhatsApp is testing include a camera mode, proxy, block shortcut, and more.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2023 7:31 PM IST
