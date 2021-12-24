comscore WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp will soon let you share a media file as Status when sharing over chat
News

WhatsApp will soon let you share a media file as Status when sharing over chat

Apps

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to edit the recipient before sharing a media file with a contact.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to share a media file as a status update when they are sharing it with other users in a chat. WhatsApp users will not only be able to share images but also videos, and GIF files using this method. Also Read - These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot, which shows how the new interface will look like. The screenshot shows that users will get a Status option right under the message bar that appears at the time of sharing a media file. Tapping on the Status tab will enable users to share the media file that they are sending to a WhatsApp contact as a Status update. While the screenshot belongs to the company’s Android-based beta app, the blog site says that the Meta-owned messaging app is also working on similar functionality for its iOS-based app as well. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on new animated heart emojis for Android, iOS: Report

Editing a recipient when sharing a media

In addition to the above-mentioned feature, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to edit the recipient before sharing a media file with a contact. The same screenshot shared by the blog site shows the name of the recipient in the form of a tab next to the Status tab while sharing a media file. On tapping on the name of the recipient, users will be able to edit the recipient to which a media file – image, video or a GIF – is being shared with. Also Read - WhatsApp predicts tech trends of 2022: Multilingual chatbots, Digital payments and more

Interestingly, a separate post by the blog site shows that tapping on the name of the recipient while sharing a media file opens the WhatsApp contact list of the user. From here, users can select the individual user or the group with whom they want to share the media file.

As far as availability is concerned, both these features are still in development and there is no word on when these features will be available on the messaging platform.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on animating the heart emojis on its platform. As of now, only the red heart emoji has animation. Now, the company is planning to animate other heart emojis as well, which includes white heart, blue heart, orange heart, black heart, purple heart, green heart and yellow heart emojis.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
Apps
WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Entertainment

Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

How To

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat s Ajol village

Telecom

India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat s Ajol village

Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

How To

Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat

Apps

WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile

Apps

These tricks can make your name disappear on WhatsApp profile
WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis

Apps

WhatsApp to add new animated heart emojis
WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022

Apps

WhatsApp predicts biggest technology trends of 2022
WhatsApp has a plan to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted

Apps

WhatsApp has a plan to remind you that its calls, chats are end-to-end encrypted

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 12X के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत, इन शानदार फीचर्स से लैस होगा फोन

Twitter Blue सब्सक्रिप्शन सर्विस जल्द भारत में होगी रोल आउट, मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire के इस Booyah Event में सिर्फ वीडियो क्लिप देखने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Vivo V23 इन धांसू फीचर के साथ 5 जनवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5 कैमरा

Airtel Vs Vodafone-idea: 666 रुपये में कौन दे रहा है बेहतर बेनिफिट?

Latest Videos

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
News
Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Telecom

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Telecom

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers