WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to share a media file as a status update when they are sharing it with other users in a chat. WhatsApp users will not only be able to share images but also videos, and GIF files using this method.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot, which shows how the new interface will look like. The screenshot shows that users will get a Status option right under the message bar that appears at the time of sharing a media file. Tapping on the Status tab will enable users to share the media file that they are sending to a WhatsApp contact as a Status update. While the screenshot belongs to the company's Android-based beta app, the blog site says that the Meta-owned messaging app is also working on similar functionality for its iOS-based app as well.

Editing a recipient when sharing a media

In addition to the above-mentioned feature, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to edit the recipient before sharing a media file with a contact. The same screenshot shared by the blog site shows the name of the recipient in the form of a tab next to the Status tab while sharing a media file. On tapping on the name of the recipient, users will be able to edit the recipient to which a media file – image, video or a GIF – is being shared with.

Interestingly, a separate post by the blog site shows that tapping on the name of the recipient while sharing a media file opens the WhatsApp contact list of the user. From here, users can select the individual user or the group with whom they want to share the media file.

As far as availability is concerned, both these features are still in development and there is no word on when these features will be available on the messaging platform.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on animating the heart emojis on its platform. As of now, only the red heart emoji has animation. Now, the company is planning to animate other heart emojis as well, which includes white heart, blue heart, orange heart, black heart, purple heart, green heart and yellow heart emojis.