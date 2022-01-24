comscore Soon you will be able to transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS
News

WhatsApp will soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

Apps

WhatsApp has already rolled out the ability to transfer chats from iOS to Android for select Android devices.

WhatsApp

(Image: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable Android users to transfer their chat histories from Android to iOS. This feature was first noticed by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.20.08 in September last year. At the time, the blog site had said that the messaging app would allow Android users to migrate their chats to iOS. However, no further details were available about the feature at the time. Now, there is more evidence that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a ‘Move to iOS’ feature that will enable users to switch from Android to iOS easily. Also Read - WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

WhatsApp has rolled out WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.2.74 that gives more evidence as to how this feature will work when released. The screenshots shared by the blog site show that WhatsApp will ask permission in its iOS app before it transfers the chat history from Android to iOS. “We need permission to restore your chats…You will not be able to import later if you skip this step,” WhatsApp says on screen when the process is initiated. The subsequent screenshot shows how the messaging app’s interface would look like when the chat history transfer is underway. Also Read - From pausing voice recordings to in-app support, here are top features coming to WhatsApp

That said, three is no word on the operating system versions or the devices that will be supported by this upcoming feature. There is no word on the availability either. However, it won’t be surprising to see WhatsApp rolling out this feature sooner than later owing to the fact that WhatsApp has already rolled out the functionality to move chats from iOS to Android. Also Read - Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

For the uninitiated, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to transfer users’ chat histories from iOS to Android. However, at the time of the launch, the feature was available only to select Samsung Galaxy smartphone users. “To start, this feature is available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher, and will be available on more Android devices soon,” WhatsApp had written in its blog post announcing the feature. Later, the company had added support for Google’s Pixel smartphones. Now, WhatsApp is working on refining this feature further by adding support for Android 12 devices.

Furthermore, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart had also confirmed the functionality to move chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa without suggesting a timeline for rollout last year. All of this hints towards the ‘Move to iOS’ functionality arriving on Android and iOS devices soon.

Published Date: January 24, 2022 9:17 AM IST
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 9:17 AM IST

