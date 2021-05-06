WhatsApp will soon make chats more interactive with Stickers: Report

WhatsApp is currently working on rolling out a new feature that will help make chats more expressive. According to a new report by WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the company is currently working on a feature that will show its users stickers from their sticker library on the basis of the words that they type in the chatbox. For example, once you type a word like “car” in the chatbox and press the sticker icon that appears on the right side of the chatbox, it will then show stickers that are related to cars. Also Read - Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline

The report also states that the sticker icon will now appear differently during suggestions. Users will be able to tap on it to see all the sticker suggestions. Also Read - WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don’t accept it?

Also Read - WhatsApp MyGov Corona Chatbot: How to use, phone number, features available and more

The reported upcoming feature will only be compatible with the WhatsApp in-built sticker packs and will initially not be compatible with any third-party stickers created from apps like Sticker Maker. However, we expect these third-party developers to already be working on making their sticker packs compatible with this new feature.

The feature is currently not live in the app and has been disabled from the code. However, the report does state that the company plans to roll out this new feature soon.

Apart from this, WhatsApp recently released six new sticker packs. The latest sticker pack collection includes Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheese’s Daily Life, Woman Cactus and A Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle.

In a separate report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently also working on a new feature that will allow users to seamlessly transfer chat history between Android and iOS devices.