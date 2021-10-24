WhatsApp will likely stop working on some smartphones from the first week of November. The Facebook-owned app will stop supporting phones that are running older versions of Android, and iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

As per reports, WhatsApp will no longer be functional on devices running Android 4.0.4 or earlier versions, and iOS 9 or earlier versions. Metro News has listed the models from popular brands Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG that will lose access to the free service of the cross-messaging platform. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

Metro News revealed the following bunch of smartphones- Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

Apple

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2

LG

LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension

Go up P1 S

Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL

Apparently, WhatsApp on its FAQ section said that messaging platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 from November 1. In case you use any of the smartphones listed above and are active on WhatsApp, the only solution left is to upgrade to a new phone if you want to continue using the service. To avoid losing your important data on the app, you can backup chats either in Google Drive or iCloud depending on the platform. To do so just go to Settings then tap on Chats > Chat backup > Back up to Google Drive. For iOS, tap Settings > Chats > Chats Backup > Backup Now. Alternately, one can enable automatic updates by tapping “Auto Backup” and logging into their iCloud account and choosing the backup frequency.