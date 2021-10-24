WhatsApp will likely stop working on some smartphones from the first week of November. The Facebook-owned app will stop supporting phones that are running older versions of Android, and iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre
As per reports, WhatsApp will no longer be functional on devices running Android 4.0.4 or earlier versions, and iOS 9 or earlier versions. Metro News has listed the models from popular brands Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG that will lose access to the free service of the cross-messaging platform.
Metro News revealed the following bunch of smartphones- Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices
Apple
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy SII
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy core
Galaxy xcover 2
Galaxy ace 2
LG
LG Lucid 2
Optimus L5 double
Optimus L4 II Double
Optimus F3Q
Optimus f7
Optimus f5
Optimus L3 II Double
Optimus f5
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Double
Optimus L7 II
Optimus f6
Enact
Optimus f3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
Grand X Quad V987
ZTE V956
Big memo
Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Mate Ascension
Go up P1 S
Go up D2
Ascension D1 Quad XL
Apparently, WhatsApp on its FAQ section said that messaging platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 from November 1. In case you use any of the smartphones listed above and are active on WhatsApp, the only solution left is to upgrade to a new phone if you want to continue using the service. To avoid losing your important data on the app, you can backup chats either in Google Drive or iCloud depending on the platform. To do so just go to Settings then tap on Chats > Chat backup > Back up to Google Drive. For iOS, tap Settings > Chats > Chats Backup > Backup Now. Alternately, one can enable automatic updates by tapping “Auto Backup” and logging into their iCloud account and choosing the backup frequency.