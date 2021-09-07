WhatsApp has a fresh list of devices that it has decided to stop supporting. Much like every year, the popular messaging platform has decided to drop support for a number of old Android, iOS, and KaiOS devices and this decision will come into effect, starting November 1. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features: New message reactions to chat bubbles, a look at new features that could launch soon

Devices running Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, or KaiOS 2.5.0 will be the ones facing this fate this year.

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices

An FAQ page suggests that WhatsApp will only support Android phones with version 4.1 and up, iPhones with iOS 10 and above, and KaiOS 2.5.1 and above. The KaiOS devices also include the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 in India.

Hence, if you have any of the devices that have Android, iOS, or KaiOS versions older than this, it’s time for you to upgrade. The good thing is that you have almost two months to make the changes. You can either upgrade to the new OS versions and if not available, a new phone is the only option.

That said, this new change is not expected to affect a lot of people as these are really old OS versions.

This comes after WhatsApp ended support for a bunch of old devices last December. This included devices running Android 4.0.2 and iOS 8.

In related news, WhatsApp is soon expected to introduce a number of new features. This includes the ability to react to messages with emojis, much like on Instagram, Facebook, and even iMessage. We might get to see a new chat design in the form of chat bubbles.

The Facebook-owned platform might also introduce a new ability that will let people search for the sent messages by date and more. All these features are said to be in beta as of now and are most likely to launch in the coming months.

We will keep you posted when this happens. So, stay tuned.