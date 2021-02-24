WhatsApp will stop working for users in India if new privacy policy is not accepted by May 15

WhatsApp has been the talk of the town recently and that’s mainly because of the newly updated privacy policy that shared details of data being shared with parent Facebook and other subsidiaries. Last week, the company announced that to help users understand the new privacy policy better it will show an in-app alert soon. WhatsApp has now said that users must understand and accept the privacy policy by May 15 else they will lose access to their account. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy update FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

According to some media reports, the alert is appearing for some users in the country, others should receive it via a software update in the days to come. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is providing more details about the privacy policy update and what it holds for users in India. It said that WhatsApp users will not be able to send messages if they don't accept the Terms and services by the specified time period.

The messaging platform told TechCrunch in an email statement that the platform will “slowly ask” users to accept the new terms of service “in order to have full functionality of WhatsApp” from May 15. It confirmed that users who do not comply with the new policies, “for a short time, these users will be able to receive calls and notifications, but will not be able to read or send messages from the app.”

This clearly hints that the messaging platform will stop working for users in India who don’t accept the Terms and services by May 15. As WhatsApp mentioned, users will be able to receive calls and notifications post May 15 but for a short period of time. So, after the short period timeframe ends, WhatsApp will stop working for users to don’t comply with new policies.

So, to continue to use WhatsApp post May 15 you must accept the terms and services. It should be noted that the newly updated privacy policy doesn’t include any changes for private or group conversations. The policy mainly brings some changes for business users.

The messaging platform recently assured the Indian government that they take user security and privacy very seriously and don’t compromise on these bits. The company also mentioned that all messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, which means no one including WhatsApp can read them.