WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Check the list here

WhatsApp has reportedly begun to issue warnings to iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the programme.

Meta-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp will stop working for select iPhone models starting October 24. According to WABetaInfo, Apple is alerting some iPhone users about the end of WhatsApp support for them. The messaging service will stop working for iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. WhatsApp has reportedly begun to issue warnings to iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the programme. Users of the messaging app have already received a message informing them that the app will soon no longer be accessible on their smartphones. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

The iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones and this will only affect only two iPhone versions, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. If your iPhone is running on the older software, please update the phone immediately. To update, simply go to the Settings menu > About > Software update to see if your iPhone is running the latest software. Also Read - Meta to introduce paid features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

WhatsApp has banned over 23 lakh accounts in India in the month of July. WhatsApp recently released the monthly report which shows the number of requests it received for bans. The monthly report by WhatsApp is published under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. WhatsApp banned 23,87,000 accounts in the period from July 1 to July 31. Out of these accounts, 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The action has been taken to acknowledge the grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform. The Meta-owned company claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to launch iPhone 14 lineup on September 7. As per reports on the Internet, the upcoming models will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage. According to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates, Apple may announce its own satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone in partnership with Globalstar. Globalstar owns a constellation of LEO satellites, and Apple is about to announce that the next iPhone will be able to access them.

  Published Date: September 2, 2022 8:41 AM IST
