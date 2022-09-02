WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Check the list here

Meta-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp will stop working for select iPhone models starting October 24. According to WABetaInfo, Apple is alerting some iPhone users about the end of WhatsApp support for them. The messaging service will stop working for iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. WhatsApp has reportedly begun to issue warnings to iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the programme. Users of the messaging app have already received a message informing them that the app will soon no longer be accessible on their smartphones. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 23 lakh Indian accounts in July: Here's why

The iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones and this will only affect only two iPhone versions, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. If your iPhone is running on the older software, please update the phone immediately. To update, simply go to the Settings menu > About > Software update to see if your iPhone is running the latest software.

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp uses various safety features and controls in order to detect any fraudulent activity on the platform. The Meta-owned company claims to employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts.

