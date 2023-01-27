Whatsapp Working On A New Feature For Its Drawing Editor

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned text editor for its drawing tool. The platform is planning to introduce three new features to improve the drawing editor, reports WABetaInfo. The first feature will provide users with the ability to quickly switch between different fonts by just tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. Also Read - Jio 5G now live in 7 cities of Northeast India: Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, and more

The second feature relates to the flexibility of text alignment. Users will be able to align the text to the left, centre or right with the help of this feature, giving users more control to format the text in photos, videos and GIFs. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000: Check variant-wise price, specs and more

Moreover, the third feature will allow users to change the text background, making it easier to differentiate important text. The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality. The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing them more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

The new feature will likely be a part of the app’s recent changes to enhance functionality. WhatsApp recently rolled out the ability to send voice notes in the Status, as well as the option to sort the chats as unread to make it easy for you to find out which chats you have not read yet. WhatsApp is also introducing an alert to inform users about the ability to forward media with a caption — a feature that was recently rolled out to make photo forwards less awkward.

— Written with inputs from IANS