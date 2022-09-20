WhatsApp working on ability to edit messages, may launch soon

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to edit their sent text messages. WABetaInfo has found evidence in the WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.22.20.12, that the company is working on the ability to edit messages for a future update of the app. Before the official rollout, the feature will be made available to beta testers first. Also Read - How to auto-reply to WhatsApp messages on Android

The report says that the feature is currently under development and will be rolled out in a future update. “WhatsApp is now working on the process that lets the app update the message by using its edited version: this is a sign that WhatsApp keeps working on this feature. In case you are using an outdated build of WhatsApp, you have to update the app when you receive an edited version of a message from the recipient or a linked device,” the report mentioned. Also Read - FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

As per the report, the feature to edit messages is currently under development and it is not ready. “The ability to edit messages is not available because it is still under development and we are not sure about when it will be released. We will immediately let you know when there is a compatible update or additional information about the development of the feature,” the report added. Also Read - WhatsApp might let you take local chat history backup: Know details

WhatsApp is also working on a new survey feature that allows users to provide feedback in a chat format. The new feature is essentially aimed at building a mechanism for WhatsApp to get its users’ feedback without compromising the privacy aspect. WhatsApp is also working on a new method through which people will be able write texts to themselves from one of the linked devices.

WhatsApp banned over 23 lakh accounts in India in the month of July. WhatsApp recently released the monthly report which shows the number of requests it received for bans. The monthly report by WhatsApp is published under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. WhatsApp banned 23,87,000 accounts in the period from July 1 to July 31. Out of these accounts, 1,416,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. The action has been taken to acknowledge the grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp.