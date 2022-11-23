Whatsapp Working On Calling Feature For Desktop App

WhatsApp is working on expanding the calling functionality to its entire suite of apps. The Meta-owned company was spotted testing the calling feature on the desktop app, which can be downloaded on Windows 11 devices. Since the ability to make calls from the WhatsApp for Windows app is under testing, not everyone but some testers have access to it. However, I see no reason why the feature would not become available to everyone in the near future. Also Read - WhatsApp Call Links: Here is how to use the new calling feature

WABetaInfo spotted the functionality on the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2240.1.0 update. The calling icon is present between the chats and status sections on the sidebar of the desktop app. The beta version is available through the Microsoft Store, so people who are interested in testing out the feature can enrol themselves under the beta programme and download the latest version. But do keep in mind that beta versions are mostly full of bugs that may affect proper functioning of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

The new calls tab on the WhatsApp app for Windows 11 also syncs with your mobile app, so all the call records are available on your PC. The calls section also has a search bar that would let you search for calls made to a particular contact. But there may be issues initially. For instance, the calls made through the desktop app may not show up on your phone. A future update may resolve this issue. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new feature that may change how group chats work

If you are a beta tester of the WhatsApp app for PC and still cannot see the calls tab, WABetaInfo suggests restarting the app after updating it. The beta version that brings the calling functionality is currently available to some users, but a wider rollout is expected in the coming days before WhatsApp deploys it for the stable version.

With the calling functionality on its desktop app, WhatsApp will take on popular video calling apps, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.