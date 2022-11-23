comscore WhatsApp working on calling feature for desktop app
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Working On Calling Feature For Desktop App
News

WhatsApp working on calling feature for desktop app

Apps

With the calling functionality on its desktop app, WhatsApp will take on popular video calling apps, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has rolled out the calling functionality for its desktop app.
  • It is available to some beta testers but a wider rollout will take place in the coming days.
  • There is no information on when WhatsApp will roll out this feature to everyone.
whatsapp

WhatsApp is working on expanding the calling functionality to its entire suite of apps. The Meta-owned company was spotted testing the calling feature on the desktop app, which can be downloaded on Windows 11 devices. Since the ability to make calls from the WhatsApp for Windows app is under testing, not everyone but some testers have access to it. However, I see no reason why the feature would not become available to everyone in the near future. Also Read - WhatsApp Call Links: Here is how to use the new calling feature

WABetaInfo spotted the functionality on the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2240.1.0 update. The calling icon is present between the chats and status sections on the sidebar of the desktop app. The beta version is available through the Microsoft Store, so people who are interested in testing out the feature can enrol themselves under the beta programme and download the latest version. But do keep in mind that beta versions are mostly full of bugs that may affect proper functioning of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp screenshot blocking feature rolling out to Android users on beta

whatsapp calls, whatsapp video calls, whatsapp app for desktop

Image: WABetaInfo

The new calls tab on the WhatsApp app for Windows 11 also syncs with your mobile app, so all the call records are available on your PC. The calls section also has a search bar that would let you search for calls made to a particular contact. But there may be issues initially. For instance, the calls made through the desktop app may not show up on your phone. A future update may resolve this issue. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new feature that may change how group chats work

If you are a beta tester of the WhatsApp app for PC and still cannot see the calls tab, WABetaInfo suggests restarting the app after updating it. The beta version that brings the calling functionality is currently available to some users, but a wider rollout is expected in the coming days before WhatsApp deploys it for the stable version.

With the calling functionality on its desktop app, WhatsApp will take on popular video calling apps, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 11:13 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Steam Autumn Sale: Best deals
Gaming
Steam Autumn Sale: Best deals
HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

News

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

Vivo X90 series launched with new 4nm chipset

Mobiles

Vivo X90 series launched with new 4nm chipset

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

Mobiles

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp working on calling feature for desktop app

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

All new Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India: Check price, specs

Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14