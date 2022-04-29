After releasing a new multi-device update on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, that brings bug fixes and new improvements for your experience when using WhatsApp Web/Desktop, WhatsApp is now working on other important improvements. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing multi-device support to phones, which will enable you to use the same account on different phones. Also Read - WhatsApp is offering cashback on Payments: How to get it

The update will bring the new WhatsApp section is called “Register Device as Companion,” with a description explaining that the feature will allow you to use WhatsApp on another device. In addition, you may need to scan a QR code with your primary WhatsApp device. WABetaInfo says that the app will also let you link an Android tablet as a secondary device in the future. Also Read - Facebook doesn't know what it does with your data, where it goes

“WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.10.13.

What’s new in this update? WhatsApp is working on the ability to link new mobile devices to your WhatsApp account, for a future update,” the report noted. Also Read - Fake WhatsApp accounts are trying to steal your data: How to stay safe

The upcoming update will also automatically sync recent messages on the companion device and will be end-to-end encrypted. The multi-device link feature will also eliminate the need to have a sim card in order to use your WhatsApp account on another phone or tablet.

Meta owned messaging platform already allows users to log in on multiple devices through the ‘Linked Devices Feature’, which was rolled out in November 2021.

WhatsApp announced a wide range of features recently. One of the major features that were on that list was the expansion of the voice calling feature. WhatsApp will now support 32 participants in a voice call. This is a substantial jump from just 8 participants earlier. WhatsApp last increased the group voice and video calling limit to 8, during the peak of the pandemic. The support for 32 people will only be found on voice calls.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a subscription plan for the WhatsApp business accounts in a bid to offer additional features to businesses. “For example, you know you can normally link up to 4 devices when using multi-device, but if you subscribe to their new plan, you will be able to link up to 10 devices,” a recent report noted.