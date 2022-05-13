WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

WhatsApp reportedly working on a new desktop app for macOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a version of the app that uses the Mac Catalyst framework. It enables developers to develop iPad applications for macOS Monterrey directly. Also Read - WhatsApp will now use your 'legal name' for UPI payments: How to find out yours

The new app is expected to come to the App Store, unlike the WhatsApp desktop app which can be downloaded from the website directly. Unfortunately, the app is under development so it is not possible to download it from the App Store on your Mac at the moment and release date is currently unknown. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you bring sanity to your inbox by bringing chat filters

As per report, when you open WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you need to link your phone by scanning the QR Code: you will be able to scan the QR code generated by WhatsApp for macOS right within WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you set your old messages to disappear at once

Users will also be able to link WhatsApp for Android to WhatsApp for macOS, so people do not need to switch to iOS if they are using WhatsApp on an Android device.

WhatsApp recently released multi-device support feature in the beta version of its Android and iOS-based apps. Now, word is that the company is planning to launch a second iteration of this feature in the form of a feature called Companion Mode.

The upcoming Companion Mode will enable users to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one device at the same time. The blog site notes that this is already already possible when linking a PC (via WhatsApp’s desktop app or WhatsApp web) to the primary WhatsApp account. But now, the companion mode will enable WhatsApp users to use their accounts on a secondary mobile device or a smartphone.

In addition, the company has started rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a WhatsApp group. Additionally, the company has started rolling out the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size on its platform. These features were announced earlier this month.