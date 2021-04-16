WhatsApp after facing multiple regulatory hurdles launched its payments service, WhatsApp Pay in India back in November 2020. Since then the company has been improving the service with new features and speed improvements. Now, the company is reportedly working on a new feature called Payments Information, which will help users get detailed data on all the payments made with the service. Also Read - This WhatsApp status flaw allows stalkers to track women online without them knowing

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new add-on feature called Payments Information. This feature will help provide users with detailed information about all of the payments they made using the WhatsApp Pay service. Also Read - Happy Bengali New Year 2021: How to create, send pohela boishakh WhatsApp stickers

The feature will act similar to the WhatsApp request personal information feature. Using it, WhatsApp Pay users will be able to create a report of their payments information and settings. The report will be generated within an hour and will be made available for the user to download within the app. To access the report, the user will require his CPF. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments: How to set up, transfer money using Payments feature

The report will consist of data from WhatsApp LLC, Facebook Pagamentos do Brasil Ltda and Facebook Inc, according to the screenshot shared within the report.

The feature is currently under development and will be made available in the future for WhatsApp for iOS and Android. However, the report does not provide us with an actual timeline for when the feature will be rolled out to the general public.

In other news, WhatsApp recently rolled out a new update for its iOS app, bringing in two new features. The first one being the introduction of larger photo and video previews, which will help users view content quickly instead of opening them to view the content. The other feature is that now all members of a group have access to the Disappearing Messages settings and can now change them in a similar fashion to the Group name and description.