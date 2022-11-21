Whatsapp Working On Solving Biggest Problem With Photo Forwards

WhatsApp users like forwarding messages and photos, so much so that the Meta-owned chat app had to introduce several restrictions to curb its misuse. So while forwarding messages is easy and simple, users face a small inconvenience when they have to forward a photo or a video. WhatsApp does not let you also forward the caption along with the photo or video. That changes soon. WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to forward media with a caption. Also Read - WhatsApp Polls now available for everyone: Here's how to use the feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2245.5 update brings the ability to give captions to photos and videos before you forward them. It is a part of the beta update but it is not available to all testers. The WhatsApp watchdog said it will roll out to more users "over the coming days." The users who are not on the beta channel will have to wait longer. WhatsApp is testing the feature currently for the beta version and I do not see why the feature cannot be rolled out to everyone. However, the stable rollout may take some time.

Not just the desktop version, WhatsApp has also released this functionality for the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.72 update. Users using WhatsApp on iOS TestFlight will be able to use captions when forwarding images, videos, GIFs, and documents after updating the app. But much like the beta version for the desktop, not everyone on the beta version will get the feature immediately. Also, it is not advisable to switch to the TestFlight version, if you are not on it, just to get new updates. The beta versions are full of bugs and should be used with caution.

The feature would allow you to retain the caption of a photo, a GIF, or a video when forwarding it. But if you do not like the caption you were sent, you can remove it and insert what you like. So, no more sending the caption as a text message after sending the photo or the video to your chats on WhatsApp.