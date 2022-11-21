comscore WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Working On Solving Biggest Problem With Photo Forwards
News

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Apps

WhatsApp does not let you also forward the caption along with the photo or video but the new update for desktop brings the ability to do so.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is testing the ability to send captions when forwarding photos and videos.
  • The functionality is currently available for the beta versions of WhatsApp.
  • WhatsApp currently does not allow users of stable versions forwarding captions.
whatsappsocial

WhatsApp users like forwarding messages and photos, so much so that the Meta-owned chat app had to introduce several restrictions to curb its misuse. So while forwarding messages is easy and simple, users face a small inconvenience when they have to forward a photo or a video. WhatsApp does not let you also forward the caption along with the photo or video. That changes soon. WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to forward media with a caption. Also Read - WhatsApp Polls now available for everyone: Here's how to use the feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2245.5 update brings the ability to give captions to photos and videos before you forward them. It is a part of the beta update but it is not available to all testers. The WhatsApp watchdog said it will roll out to more users “over the coming days.” The users who are not on the beta channel will have to wait longer. WhatsApp is testing the feature currently for the beta version and I do not see why the feature cannot be rolled out to everyone. However, the stable rollout may take some time. Also Read - WhatsApp India head, Meta India’s director of Public Policy quit

Image: WABetaInfo

Not just the desktop version, WhatsApp has also released this functionality for the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.72 update. Users using WhatsApp on iOS TestFlight will be able to use captions when forwarding images, videos, GIFs, and documents after updating the app. But much like the beta version for the desktop, not everyone on the beta version will get the feature immediately. Also, it is not advisable to switch to the TestFlight version, if you are not on it, just to get new updates. The beta versions are full of bugs and should be used with caution. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a new 'DND Mode' that will flag missed calls

The feature would allow you to retain the caption of a photo, a GIF, or a video when forwarding it. But if you do not like the caption you were sent, you can remove it and insert what you like. So, no more sending the caption as a text message after sending the photo or the video to your chats on WhatsApp.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 1:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple to introduce a new battery-saving mode with watchOS 9 update
Wearables
Apple to introduce a new battery-saving mode with watchOS 9 update
Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

News

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

Apps

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

Apps

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details