WhatsApp, as of now, is free to use for everyone. Whether you are using its app, WhatsApp web or its special platform for businesses, that is, WhatsApp Business, the service can be used by anyone without paying any charges. But that is about to change as the company is working on a subscription service for select users as a part of which users will have to pay a minimum fee to get access to specific features.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in the messaging app, the Meta-owned platform is working on a subscription plan for the WhatsApp business accounts in a bid to offer additional features to businesses. "For example, you know you can normally link up to 4 devices when using multi-device, but if you subscribe to their new plan, you will be able to link up to 10 devices," the report noted.

Furthermore, the report says that even though WhatsApp is working on a subscription plan, it does not mean that all WhatsApp Business account users will have to pay to use the app when the feature is released. "The subscription plan is totally optional and it offers additional services to business accounts, like Twitter Blue for Twitter," the blog site wrote, adding that the feature will be optional for business account users as well.

To put it simply, the subscription plan will offer added benefits to WhatsApp Business users. In order to get access to those features or benefits, users will have to pay the subscription fee as required under the plan. And if they don’t want the specific benefits offered as a part of the subscription plan, they can simply choose to ignore the feature altogether. The messaging app will remain free to use to all other users and WhatsApp Business users who don’t opt for the plan.

It is worth mentioning that further details about this plan remain unknown for now. This means there is no word on whether the company is planning to introduce yearly or monthly subscription plans and how much these plans will cost. Also, the report says that the subscription plan feature is not available right on the business app now. It is possible that WhatsApp makes it available to beta users with a future update.