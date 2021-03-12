WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users chat with the messaging platforms to report any bugs. The ‘Support Chat Threads’ is being tested for Android and iOS platforms, according to a tweet by WABetaInfo. The site added that it will available in a future update. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

The Support Threads will be end-to-end encrypted similar to other conversations on the messaging platform. WaBetaInfo also posted screenshots of the feature on Twitter, which will allow users to interact with WhatsApp via a new chat box. Also Read - Top 5 free casual Android game to play in 2021: Tips and Tricks, Game Mode

WhatsApp Support Chat Threads feature for Android, iOS: How will it work

A new ‘Contact us’ section will be added in the Settings tab to let users report issues. After users write down their issue in the chat box, they can choose to whether include their device information such as model and settings or not. When done, they will need to click on the ‘Send’ button at the bottom. A message that reads, “We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat,” can also be seen in the screenshot besides the ‘Send’ button. Also Read - How to block ad tracking on iOS and Android platform

Once users submit their requests, the official WhatsApp Support account will respond to them in a new WhatsApp chat. “WhatsApp secures messages and calls while they’re being delivered to and from this account. learn more about chats with WhatsApp Support,” the message in the WhatsApp Support chat box reads.

As previously announced, WhatsApp is working on “Support Chat Threads”: they will help you and WhatsApp to manage bug reports.

Support Threads are verified end-to-end encrypted chats and they’ll be closed after the issue is fixed.

Availability: in a future iOS and Android update.

Do note that the chats will be closed after the issue is fixed.

